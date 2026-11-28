WWE announced that Jermaine Hailey, known as Bronson Reed, passed away. He was 38.

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of a talented superstar who is gone far too soon. Reed was a member of The Vision, which is a faction on RAW alongside Austin Theory, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Maxxine Dupri.

Reed last appeared on WWE programming at Crown Jewel. According to reports, he had suffered injuries, including broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. After undergoing treatment in Saudi Arabia, he returned home on Nov. 18.

We here at Heavy Sports extend our condolences to Haley’s family and friends during this difficult time.

WWE Releases Statement on Bronson Reed Passing Away

WWE released a statement announcing Bronson Reed‘s passing on its official social media accounts.

The company revealed the cause of death. WWE also spoke highly of Reed, calling him a beloved member of its family and extended condolences to his loved ones.

“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications. Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” WWE wrote on its X account.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers and fans.”

Wrestling World Reacts to Reed’s Passing

WWE superstars, personalities, and AEW wrestlers took to social media and reacted to the news of Reed’s passing. They shared memories and revealed how Reed was behind-the-scenes.

“I can’t believe this. What a sweetheart of a man. A gentle giant. Condolences to his loved ones. Devastatingly tragic news,” former WWE superstar Big E wrote on X.

“My heart is just broken. Another legend gone too soon! Bronson was always so kind and just the most polite person. His wife was an absolute blessing, talking with many times while coping with some things. Heaven received another angel,” former WWE superstar Dana Brooke wrote.

“I can’t believe this is real. Bronson was an amazing person. Incredibly kind. I am devastated for his young family. My thoughts and prayers go out to those closest to him and everyone that loved him. It’s not fair,” WWE backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond wrote.

“This is unbelievably devastating. I absolutely loved working with Jonah and he was so good. I tried to get him signed in TNA and multiple times had some of my best matches in @WSWWrestlingAUS with him. He had landed in such a good spot after being brought back to WWE, man this is horrible news. I’m sorry to his loved ones, and to his friends and fans. I’ll be seeing you big man,” AEW wrestler Brian Cage wrote.

“I’m at a loss for words. This is so incredibly devastating,” WWE superstar Alexa Bliss wrote.