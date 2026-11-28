Before DeVonta Smith suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles, the team’s top wide receiver was Alshon Jeffery.

While there is a noticeable size difference between the two wideouts, they both established themselves as dominant presences when it comes to 50-50 passes.

After seeing DeVonta Smith’s performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, it’s safe to say that Jeffery approves of Smith’s game.

Alshon Jeffery Shows Love To DeVonta Smith

Following the Eagles’ comeback win over the Cowboys, Jeffery took to X to react to the Eagles’ win.

“Go birds!!!! 🦅💚,” Jeffery wrote on the social media platform.

He followed up that post with a GIF of DeVonta Smith. It was a clear show of support for Smith’s game, which was the most dominant showing of his career.

DeVonta Smith vs Cowboys

In his second week back, Smith put together a dominant showing with the third-year quarterback Joe Milton throwing him the ball.

Smith was targeted 14 times and caught 11 passes for 200 yards. He scored twice in the comeback victory.

Although the Eagles trailed big in the first half, they came back and won the game 39-38. The Eagles are still behind in the NFC East standings, while holding a 4-7 record, but getting a two-game winning streak after dropping seven in a row has put the Eagles in a much better place.

Jeffery is clearly glad to see it. While Jeffery wasn’t a homegrown Eagle, and doesn’t plan to retire with the team, he’s still supportive of them years after helping Philadelphia get its first Super Bowl victory.