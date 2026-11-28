On Friday, the 2026 NBA Cup group stage concluded, with eight teams qualifying for the knockout stage.

The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers clinched their respective Eastern Conference groups after winning their final group stage matchups. The Boston Celtics earned the wild card spot over the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic via point differential.

On the other hand, the four Western Conference teams are the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs narrowly clinched the lone wild card spot over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Matchups

The Detroit Pistons earned the top seed of the 2026 NBA Cup through a superior point differential. They will face the Boston Celtics in the quarterfinals at the Little Caesars Arena on December 5 or 6.

It’s their second meeting of the season, with the Pistons winning the first 121-113 on October 20 at home. The Pistons are also on a three-game winning streak against the Celtics.

Boston’s last win against Detroit was on November 26, 2025, at home. Their last win in Detroit was on October 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Philadelphia 76ers in the other East matchup. The Hawks earned homecourt advantage by just a margin of 10 points. Their game is scheduled for December 5 or 6.

It will be their first matchup of the season. The Hawks have won nine in a row against the Sixers, dating back to January 10, 2024. The Sixers have not beaten Atlanta since December 8, 2023. They have not won at State Farm Arena since November 17, 2023.

Western Conference Quarterfinal Matchups

The Dallas Mavericks were the only team to finish the 2026 NBA Cup group stage at 4-0. They host the San Antonio Spurs in a tough matchup at the American Airlines Center on December 4 or 5.

It’s also the third matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Spurs winning the first two. The Spurs have also won seven in a row against the Mavericks since March 12, 2025.

The other West semifinal matchup is the Portland Trail Blazers against the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams finished 3-1, but the Blazers have a better point differential to earn homecourt advantage.

It’s the second meeting of the season between the Blazers and Grizzlies. The surprising Grizzlies won the first matchup at the Moda Center on October 29, so they are no strangers to winning in Portland.

Their game will be scheduled for December 4 or 5.