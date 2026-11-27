The Los Angeles Lakers are in San Antonio to take on the defending Western Conference champion Spurs in Friday’s marquee NBA Cup matchup.

The Lakers are coming off a restful three-day following Monday’s win over the Utah Jazz, while the Spurs, who are the second seed in the West, dropped to 15-4 after Wednesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

L.A. knows it has a statement opportunity on hand. With all the chatter about the team’s strength of schedule so far this season, Luka Doncic and the Lakers can storm into the Frost Bank Center and pick up their 16th win of the season and increase the gap between them and the Spurs for the top seed in the conference.

But the Bad News for the Lakers Is…

What won’t work in the Lakers’ favor is if ascending star guard Dylan Harper returns from injury tonight. Harper, 20, went down and out with a strained hip in last week’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. Harper’s return timeline was originally set at 1-3 weeks, which means Harper playing tonight would mark a return in just 10 days. For most, that is incredibly fast. For youngsters like Harper, that might just be the norm.

Ahead of Friday’s game, teammate Stephon Castle said Harper made a strong impression in team shootaround this morning.

“#Spurs went to film as soon as media was allowed on the court this morning, and by time we had spoken to Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper still hadn’t come back out, but he did participate today,” Spurs reporter Matt Guzman wrote in an X post.

Said Castle, who recorded 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists in Wednesday’s loss: “I don’t know how much I can say, but he looked pretty good.”

If that is a revealing sign, then Harper could make his return from injury tonight, which would provide a major boost for a San Antonio team that has often looked next to unbeatable with the sophomore star in the starting lineup this season.

Harper is averaging over 18 points per game while shooting above 50 percent from the field this season. The Spurs have lost two of five games since Harper’s injury against the Pistons on Nov. 17.

But … There is Some Major Good News for L.A.

While the Spurs may receive a big boost in tonight’s game, the Lakers are guaranteed one.

After missing the last five games, with L.A. going 4-1 in the span, star guard Austin Reaves is set to return to the court Friday, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Reaves, 28, last played in the Lakers’ Nov. 11 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Reaves, who was averaging a career-high in points before going down and out with injury, sustained a bruised left heel during the third quarter of the game against the Bucks. After originally being listed as day-to-day, Reaves’ absence was ultimately extended, and the Lakers suffered offensively as a result.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will assign Reaves to a minutes restriction in Friday’s game.





