The Los Angeles Lakers believe they’ve found a genuine long-term core piece in Cameron Carr — and for good reason.

Following a breakout redshirt sophomore year at Baylor, he looked the part of an NBA player at Summer League and has since carved out a spot in JJ Redick’s rotation. Over the last two games, he has averaged 7.0 points in 11.5 minutes on 5-of-11 shooting.

However, Los Angeles desperately needs center depth behind Walker Kessler, and moving Carr may be their only avenue to acquire it. One Lakers trade proposal has the team landing quality stretch big Jalen Smith, who is in the middle of a career year.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Jalen Smith

Lakers would receive: Jalen Smith

Bulls would receive: Cameron Carr, Jake LaRavia, Jaden Hardy

Bulls take on two expiring contracts in Hardy and LaRavia alongside a high-upside rookie in Carr, making it an enticing return for them.

Why the Lakers Do It

Smith is enjoying a breakout campaign, averaging career highs in points (14.1) and 3PM (2.1) on efficient 55/40/78 shooting splits. He would bring a new dimension to the Lakers’ second unit with his rare combination of rim protection and floor spacing. While Sandro Mamukelashvili has been adequate offensively, his defensive limitations have hurt Los Angeles whenever Kessler sits. Smith is even versatile enough to share the floor with Kessler thanks to his reliable perimeter shot.

At 26, Smith also fits the Lakers’ youth-oriented timeline — the 30-year-old Kevon Looney is currently the oldest player on the roster.

Why the Bulls Do It

The 6-12 Bulls are clearly going nowhere, and it may be time to lean fully into their youth movement. Head coach Tiago Splitter has already hinted at that shift by carving out more minutes for French lottery pick Noa Essengue in recent weeks.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Smith has exceeded expectations and further cemented his status as one of the league’s premier stretch bigs. Still, Chicago could benefit from betting on Carr’s upside and pairing him with a promising young core of Essengue, Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey.

Should Lakers Trade Cameron Carr?

According to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the Lakers — having depleted their draft assets in the Walker Kessler trade — may have no choice but to deal Carr to address their most pressing trade deadline need: a backup big man.

“It would be absolutely shortsighted to deal away a 21-year-old first-round pick, but if the Lakers think they can contend in a West that has seen the Thunder hobbled, maybe they should be shortsighted,” Deveney wrote.

“The Lakers do not have a first-round pick to trade, but they do have Carr,” added the insider, before highlighting that the Lakers were fortunate to land Carr late in the first round after the Baylor alum was projected as a lottery pick by most scouts.

With only a few heavily protected future pick swaps at their disposal — nowhere near enough to land a player like Jalen Smith — Carr stands out as the Lakers’ most valuable trade chip.