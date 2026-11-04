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Atlanta Hawks Announce Injury Report vs. Washington Wizards (Nov. 4)

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on October 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks end their three-game road trip on Wednesday, visiting the Capital One Arena to face the Washington Wizards.

The Hawks split the first two games of the trip. They were blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday before outlasting an injury-riddled Indiana Pacers squad that played just six players on Monday.

Jalen Johnson missed the Pacers matchup due to a sprained left ankle, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker picked up the slack for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker finished with 34 points in Atlanta’s 108-104 win over Indiana.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report vs. Wizards

Jock Landale
GettyJock Landale #31 of the Atlanta Hawks takes a shot against the Dallas Mavericks during a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 16, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

The Atlanta Hawks have listed seven players on their injury report against the Washington Wizards. The good news is that only four players are dealing with injuries, while the other three are on two-way contracts.

Here is the full Hawks injury report vs. the Wizards:

  • Jalen Johnson | Questionable | Left Ankle Sprain
  • Jock Landale | Out | Left Hip Strain
  • Henri Veesaar | Out | Right Knee Surgery
  • Mouhamed Gueye | Out | Left Foot Surgery
  • RayJ Dennis | Questionable | G League Two-Way
  • Keshon Gilbert | Doubtful | G League Two-Way
  • Jalen Wilson | Doubtful | G League Two-Way

Kingston Flemings is also set to return from his one-game suspension for elbowing Bryce McGowens of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hawks Injury Report Explained

Jalen Johnson
GettyJalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks in action during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City.

Jalen Johnson suffered the ankle injury in the third quarter of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He was initially listed as questionable against the Indiana Pacers before getting downgraded to out.

It appears to be a minor injury since the Atlanta Hawks listed Johnson as questionable again. He likely undergoes further evaluation during shootaround before his final status is revealed before the start of Wednesday’s game.

If Johnson is downgraded to out, Lu Dort possibly gets the nod again in the starting lineup.

Jalen Johnson and Mouhamed Gueye
GettyJalen Johnson #1 reacts with Mouhamed Gueye #18 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena on December 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jock Landale also suffered his injury against the Pelicans. He misses his second straight game because of the injury.

Henri Veesaar and Mouhamed Gueye underwent offseason surgeries. Veesaar has been ruled out for the season, while Gueye’s recovery timeline ends this month.

As for RayJ Dennis, Keshon Gilbert and Jalen Wilson, they are on two-way contracts. They are likely to be downgraded to out if they are going to be inactive against the Wizards.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Atlanta Hawks Announce Injury Report vs. Washington Wizards (Nov. 4)

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