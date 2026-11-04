Atlanta Hawks Announce Injury Report vs. Washington Wizards (Nov. 4)

The Atlanta Hawks end their three-game road trip on Wednesday, visiting the Capital One Arena to face the Washington Wizards.

The Hawks split the first two games of the trip. They were blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday before outlasting an injury-riddled Indiana Pacers squad that played just six players on Monday.

Jalen Johnson missed the Pacers matchup due to a sprained left ankle, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker picked up the slack for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker finished with 34 points in Atlanta’s 108-104 win over Indiana.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report vs. Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks have listed seven players on their injury report against the Washington Wizards. The good news is that only four players are dealing with injuries, while the other three are on two-way contracts.

Here is the full Hawks injury report vs. the Wizards:

Jalen Johnson | Questionable | Left Ankle Sprain

Jock Landale | Out | Left Hip Strain

Henri Veesaar | Out | Right Knee Surgery

Mouhamed Gueye | Out | Left Foot Surgery

RayJ Dennis | Questionable | G League Two-Way

Keshon Gilbert | Doubtful | G League Two-Way

Jalen Wilson | Doubtful | G League Two-Way

Kingston Flemings is also set to return from his one-game suspension for elbowing Bryce McGowens of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hawks Injury Report Explained

Jalen Johnson suffered the ankle injury in the third quarter of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He was initially listed as questionable against the Indiana Pacers before getting downgraded to out.

It appears to be a minor injury since the Atlanta Hawks listed Johnson as questionable again. He likely undergoes further evaluation during shootaround before his final status is revealed before the start of Wednesday’s game.

If Johnson is downgraded to out, Lu Dort possibly gets the nod again in the starting lineup.

Jock Landale also suffered his injury against the Pelicans. He misses his second straight game because of the injury.

Henri Veesaar and Mouhamed Gueye underwent offseason surgeries. Veesaar has been ruled out for the season, while Gueye’s recovery timeline ends this month.

As for RayJ Dennis, Keshon Gilbert and Jalen Wilson, they are on two-way contracts. They are likely to be downgraded to out if they are going to be inactive against the Wizards.