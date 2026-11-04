Atlanta Hawks Make Jalen Johnson Announcement Before Wizards Game

Jalen Johnson has a chance to return Wednesday, Nov. 4, when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards. Atlanta listed Johnson as questionable with a left ankle sprain after the forward missed Monday’s win over the Indiana Pacers.

Johnson injured the ankle in the third quarter of Saturday’s 121-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and did not return. The Hawks initially listed him as questionable against Indiana before ruling him out. If he sits again Wednesday, Atlanta already has a look at what its starting lineup can do with Luguentz Dort in his place.

Is Jalen Johnson Playing Against the Wizards?

Johnson’s status is still up in the air for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. ET tipoff in Washington. The injury report gives him a chance to play after one missed game. He was also questionable on the initial report for Indiana before sitting out, so the next update carries more weight than the first listing.

Johnson played 28 minutes against New Orleans before leaving, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He entered that game averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Those assist numbers help explain why his availability changes more than who starts at forward. A defensive rebound in Johnson’s hands can turn into an Atlanta possession with him bringing the ball up and creating the first shot.

The Hawks have already ruled out Jock Landale with a left hip strain, Mouhamed Gueye with a left foot fracture and Henri Veesaar with a right ACL tear. If Johnson misses another game, Atlanta will have fewer options to add size around Onyeka Okongwu.

Luguentz Dort Gave the Hawks a Starting Option in Indiana

Dort moved into the starting lineup Monday and scored 14 points in 31 minutes, hitting four 3-pointers in the win, according to NBC Sports’ Raphielle Johnson. The lineup put Dort alongside CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels and Okongwu.

That group gives Atlanta several guards who can handle the ball and lets Dort space the floor while they initiate. The tradeoff is size. Okongwu is the lone big in that five, so the guards have more responsibility on the defensive glass. A stop only gets Atlanta out in transition if someone finishes the possession with a rebound.

Johnson’s return would give the Hawks another rebounder who can start the break himself and another creator when the game slows down. If he’s ruled out, Dort’s four threes are the part of Monday’s win that will show up in the box score. How that smaller group rebounds is the part to watch against Washington.