A viral Blake Griffin ticket prices monologue on his Prime Video series ‘The Stepback with Blake Griffin’ has given voice to one of the sharpest frustrations across professional sports: everyday fans are steadily being priced out of watching their favorite teams both in person and at home. During a segment released this week titled “The Most Difficult Part of Watching Sports? Finding the Game,” the six-time NBA All-Star took direct aim at billionaire team owners, skyrocketing arena admission, fragmented streaming subscriptions, and the tens of billions of public tax dollars used to subsidize sports venues.

Blake Griffin Ticket Prices and the $500 Yankees Fan

Griffin anchored his critique with a sharp, relatable punchline highlighting just how out-of-hand live-event pricing has become across major American leagues.

“You know your prices are too high when the guy wearing $500 of authentic Yankees merch says, ‘Your prices are too high,'” Griffin said on the show.

From there, the former Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons forward laid out the broader economic contradiction facing taxpayers and ticket buyers. Professional sports franchises in the United States have collected more than $30 billion in public subsidies for stadiums and arenas while benefiting from longstanding federal antitrust exemptions. Yet despite receiving massive public backing, owners continue pushing admission costs upward while leaving broadcast access fractured across multiple paywalls.

“So to recap: the teams have a legal exemption to antitrust laws, billions in local subsidies, ticket prices are shooting to the moon, and we still can’t watch the games we want on TV for a price that most people can afford,” Griffin added.

Even NBA Media Members Struggle to Watch Games

To prove the television problem goes beyond casual viewers, Griffin pointed to his own experience trying to tune into a local broadcast. Even though he lives in Los Angeles and works directly in basketball media, Griffin admitted he sat down to watch a Los Angeles Lakers game and could not immediately figure out where or how to stream it.

His frustration underscores a growing complaint during the NBA’s current national media-rights era. Rather than simplifying access for viewers, splitting games across traditional cable networks, regional sports outlets, and multiple subscription streaming platforms has forced fans to juggle separate logins and monthly fees just to follow a single franchise. When a former franchise cornerstone paid to cover the league cannot easily locate a hometown broadcast, average households face an even steeper hurdle.

Public Money, Private Profits

Griffin’s segment also builds on a theme he has explored throughout the debut season of ‘The Stepback’. Earlier this month, the Oklahoma City native—whose parents worked as public school teachers—criticized the Thunder’s $850 million taxpayer-funded arena deal, noting that ownership contributed just $50 million while local residents absorbed the bulk of the bill. He also called out the commercialization of youth basketball after paying $140 in wristband and parking fees to watch his own son play in a weekend tournament.

By connecting decades of public stadium subsidies to the everyday cost of buying a seat or streaming a broadcast, the Blake Griffin ticket prices critique hits a nerve the league cannot easily dismiss. For an industry that relies on mass-market loyalty to sustain billion-dollar valuations, hearing a prominent former star call out the squeeze in plain English resonates far beyond a late-night punchline.