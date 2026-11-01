Celtics Demoted Big Man Makes Admission Before Starting 5 Return

It was not the smartest play in the career of Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta, who was whistled for a loose ball foul back on Tuesday against the Nets, a key play that set up two missed free throws from Mitchell Robinson and a wild turnaround 3-pointer from Mikel Brown that nearly cost Boston a win. Queta fouled out in that game, highlighting something of a rough start to the 2026-27 NBA season for a key player who has struggled in returning to the bench after starting most of last season.

Queta is averaging 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds this year, after being replaced in the starting five and and losing minutes to Mitchell Robinson, who signed with Boston in the offseason. Queta is shooting 58.3%, down from last year’s 65.3% from the field, and is averaging more fouls (3.0, from 2.8) despite playing fewer minutes (19.8, down from 25.3). Robinson has had his struggles, too, and what was meant to be a strength–depth and toughness in the middle–has not materialized for the Celtics.

Celtics’ Neemias Queta Needs to Be ‘Solid and Sound’

Last week, even with a solid performance against the Bulls on Friday, Queta was still holding on to the mistake against the Nets.

As he admitted to reporters, he needs to improve: “I think it’s just being solid and sound. Those things can’t happen. At the end of the day, I think the team needs me out there on the court more than on the bench. So, I think just being able to understand the impact I bring on the court and be smart in those moments.”

The Celtics will need him to show a bit more solid and sound approach on Sunday, as he will start for the first time with Mitchell Robinson resting on the first day of a back-to-back set. Boston is in Orlando at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and in Houston on Monday night.