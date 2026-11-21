Over the past few years, Brad Stevens has found a lot of success when drafting late in the first or second rounds.

Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh have all carved out roles for themselves within Joe Mazzulla’s rotation after being selected deeper in the NBA Draft. Sam Hauser, whom Stevens signed as an undrafted free agent, has emerged as one of the best movement shooters in the world.

Rookie Chris Cenac Jr. looks to be the latest Stevens’ draft pick to earn a role, too.

So, even if the Celtics find themselves picking toward the end of the first round again next summer, it’s fair to assume Stevens could find another contributor. In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Boston is predicted to take Jordan Scott out of Michigan State.

Scott, 19, is known for his defensive skill set and NBA-ready size.

“Jordan Scott made a needle-moving impression against Duke, almost all with his defensive tools and instincts,” Wasserman wrote. “At 6’8″, 200 pounds with the way he’s able to contest shots and make plays on the ball, capable shooting should be enough for him to draw NBA three-and-D projections.”

Under Mazzulla, defensively talented players are likely to earn minutes within the rotation. Boston has proven capable of developing young guys’ offensive games, which should limit any concern their scouts have over Scott’s limitations.

Celtics Don’t Need Another Young Forward

The biggest knock against Scott, from a Celtics point of view, is that he plays an already crowded position. Boston already has three young wings who can defend and make an impact on offense.

In fact, when you factor in the presence of Jayson Tatum and Paul George, the wing spot is already overcrowded. Adding another rookie would further complicate the rotation and take minutes away from the likes of Gonzalez or Walsh.

Of course, the roster could look different by the time the draft rolls around. After all, Stevens could move to ease the logjam at the wing spot ahead of the trade deadline. However, if the roster still looks the same, adding Scott would likely be overkill. Especially when there are other areas of the roster to try and improve.

Celtics Chris Cenac Earns Jayson Tatum’s Approval

Cenac is the latest Celtics draft pick to show some legitimate upside and begin earning his way into Mazzulla’s thoughts.

After the Celtics’ 115-105 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, November 16, Tatum praised his rookie teammate to the media.

“Chris stepped up, especially with Neem out,” Tatum said. “His number was called, and he was active on defense. Got out running in transition – he’s a lob threat. So yeah, we’re not gonna hold his hand when he gets out there. We expect him to make plays because we know he’s capable.”

Stevens’ eye for talent when drafting has ensured the Celtics have remained competitive while cutting costs. Therefore, it would be wise to trust his instincts again next summer. Still, if Scott is Stevens’ player of choice, something will have to give. What that ‘thing’ will be, will remain to be seen.