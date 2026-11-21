Jayson Tatum is questionable for the Boston Celtics’ Saturday game against the Kings in Sacramento, listed for “rest” on the first night of a back-to-back set.

Tatum, who said after Sunday’s win over Dallas that he is not yet 100 percent, now sits on the injury report as Boston opens its fifth back-to-back in the team’s first 17 games.

The Celtics sat Tatum for rest on Nov. 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks, his only missed game this season, with Boston in the middle of eight games in 13 days. He has played in the other 14, averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Guard Derrick White is also questionable with a left AC joint contusion. Final word on both Celtics stars will arrive with the game-day update.

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Games Missed Since Achilles Return

Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon against the New York Knicks in the 2025 playoffs and returned on March 6 after 298 days. He missed the first 62 games of the 2025-26 regular season, then played 16 of the final 20.

The first-round series against Philadelphia ended without him. Tatum missed Game 7 with left knee stiffness. Add the Nov. 4 rest night and the count since his return is six.

The Celtics have managed his consecutive nights before. They sat Tatum on the second night of a March 30 back-to-back at Atlanta, listing the reason as right Achilles injury management. This season, he has played both ends of all four back-to-backs, on Oct. 26-27, Nov. 1-2, Nov. 10-11 and Nov. 15-16.

So how does Boston’s early schedule compare? NBA teams average 14.2 back-to-backs in 2026-27 across the 82-game schedule, which works out to about three through 17 games. Boston has five. Its 16 scheduled back-to-backs tie it for the league high with the Pelicans, Nets, Cavaliers and Mavericks, and no team plays more than 16. Five of those 16 (31 percent) land in a stretch that makes up 21 percent of the schedule.

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on Rest Days and Career Background

The pushback on rest dates back to at least 2022.

“The front office gets, not mad, but they definitely wish I would rest a little more and sit some games out,” Tatum said, according to the Boston Globe. He added that he and the team sometimes agree weeks ahead to skip a game, and he reconsiders when the day arrives.

“I don’t like to sit out. I understand if I was injured or whatever,” Tatum said, according to BasketNews, after a March 2024 win over the Washington Wizards. He said he loves playing, especially on the road.

Back-to-backs came up in an October radio interview with Joe Murray of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“Yes, I can,” Tatum said with a smile, “and yes, I want to,” according to Boston.com.

His stated position has not changed since the injury. The Celtics’ handling of it has, with Tatum listed for rest twice this season, including Saturday. He has said, citing research on Achilles rehab, that many players feel closer to normal about 12 months after returning.

“I came back a little early, but I think it’s just time,” Tatum said, according to CLNS Media, referring to his recovery.

Jayson Christopher Tatum was born March 3, 1998, in St. Louis, the son of Justin Tatum, who played at Saint Louis University. He was the 2016 Gatorade National Player of the Year at Chaminade College Preparatory School and averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in one season at Duke. The Celtics selected him third overall in the 2017 draft.

Tatum is a six-time All-Star and 2023 All-Star Game MVP who led the Celtics to their record-setting 18th NBA championship in 2024.

Boston finishes the set Sunday at Golden State. Tatum’s availability for both nights remains open.