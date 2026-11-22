There was no Jayson Tatum, Derrick White or Mitchell Robinson, but that loss won’t sit well for Boston Celtics fans.

On Saturday, the Celtics, already riding a two-game losing streak, entered Golden 1 Center looking to get back in the win column against the struggling Sacramento Kings, who entered the game with a measly one win on the season.

Despite the Celtics beating down the Kings early, jumping out to a quick 12-point lead in the first frame, and building a 13-point lead at halftime, the C’s suffered one of the worse losses they’ll have all season.

Celtics Drop Third Straight After Poor 3-Point Shooting Night

While the gutting one-point loss to the Kings dropped the Celtics to 11-5 on the season, Boston is still second place in the Eastern Conference, but they trail the Philadelphia 76ers by a sizable 2.5 games. Saturday’s contest was winnable, and head coach Joe Mazzulla believes his team played well enough to survive the Kings, but franchise-record 45 missed 3-pointers ultimately did plenty in contributing to the loss.

“Our defense stuck with it (in the third quarter),” Mazzulla said after the Celtics’ 97-96 loss. “I thought our defense played through it. We just can’t shoot 30 percent and expect the same game. I thought our defense held strong. I thought we played through it. We just couldn’t make (a shot).”

Truly, Boston’s unsightly third quarter performance ultimately did the team in. As Celtics reporter John Karalis noted, putting up a goose egg from 3-point range despite 13 attempts in a single quarter is … plain bad.

“They were 13-58 from three, 0-13 in the third quarter,” Karalis wrote for Sports Illustrated. “The 45 misses were a franchise record. They had a ton of good looks that just didn’t fall. When the Celtics did get into the paint, they were 18-32, but just 3-5 at the rim. For all their struggles, the Kings are the best in the NBA at preventing teams from getting to the rim. You can throw the free throw shooting in this bucket. Boston was 15-25 from the line, just 60%, which is a killer in a one-point loss.”

Boston Has to Quickly Move on From Bad Loss

It is always unacceptable for a team to squander a double-digit lead, no matter the time, place or opponent. Of course, the Kings had their bit of fortune, too, with forward Keegan Murray putting on his hero cape and delivering the game winning basket to give his team just its second win of the season.

But Mazzulla didn’t beat down his team after the loss.

“I think we played well to win the game, and they made a couple more shots than we did. They made a couple more plays down the stretch. I thought we played a, you know, you take a look at the process of the game, we played well and lost.”

The Celtics, quite literally, don’t have time to think about losing to arguably the worst team in basketball. They travel roughly 90 miles south to take on the injury-riddled Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.