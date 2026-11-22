The Boston Celtics are 11-4 and coming off a two-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game in Sacramento against the Kings. All in all, with the No. 2 record in the Eastern Conference, it’s been a successful opening to the year and the team has set itself up to make a run for the top seed in the conference, even after trading away Jaylen Brown in a controversial deal this summer. But, no doubt, not all has gone according to plan for the Celtics to open the season, and one of the particularly worrisome trends so far has been big man Mitchell Robinson, signed to a three-year, $47 million contract in the offseason.

Robinson was signed to take over the starting center role and use his well-established skill as one of the league’s best offensive rebounders to balance out the Celtics tendency to be among the most 3-point-happy teams in the league. But after eight years with a well-defined role with the Knicks, Robinson is struggling in Boston and was pulled from the starting five at the end of last month. His on/off rating of minus-27.3 is the worst on the team, and his rebound rate (16.7%) is the lowest since his second season in the league.

Celtics’ Brad Stevens Pleads Patience for Mitchell Robinson

That’s fueled speculation about what, exactly, is wrong with Robinson. He has conceded that he is still playing his way into shape. There’s also the possibility that, though he is only 28, the long string of ankle injuries in his career are limiting his effectiveness. Or, as Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has suggested, the team just has to figure out how to get Robinson in the right positions on the floor.

Celtics president Brad Stevens, addressing the media during the team’s road trip, sounds like he is thinking the problem is the last option–Boston just needs to put Robinson into a position to succeed more.

“You can tell it’s obviously a transition for him, and that’s not all that atypical for guys, and so again, it’s so early that we’ll see how this all plays out,” Stevens told reporters. “But I trust that what he does when he’s at his best will translate because it always has, right? And I think that getting him to the rim on both sides of the floor, getting him to be in that area where he can be most impactful, [is] something that we’ll continue to work on — continue to put him in position where, hopefully, he can soar with his strengths.”