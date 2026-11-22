The Boston Celtics fell to a shock 97-96 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, November 21.

Joe Mazzulla’s team, which was missing Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Mitchell Robinson for the matchup, has now lost three straight games. Speaking to the media after the Celtics’ latest loss, Payton Pritchard made it clear that no one within the locker room is pleased with how the game played out.

“A lot of us are upset about this, and we should be,” Pritchard said. “It’s a disappointing loss. That’s three in a row, now. It can either make you or break you. So, you’ve got to go back to work and figure things out.”

Pritchard then continued by discussing the mental impact that losing consecutive games can have on a team.

“Losing can be tough. It can make you approach things differently,” he continued. “You’ve just got to keep chipping away at it, keep grinding and get better through it.”

The Celtics are certainly navigating a difficult moment. Losing to the Kings, who came into the game with one of the worst records in the NBA, will certainly sting.

However, the best thing the Celtics can do is turn their attention to the Golden State Warriors, whom Boston will face on Sunday, November 22, in the second night of a back-to-back.

Celtics’ Mike Conley Enjoyed Playing A Big Role

With White out of the rotation, Mike Conley stepped into a larger role for the Celtics. The veteran point guard impressed off the bench. He dropped 19 points, dished out 2 assists, recorded three steals and secured four rebounds. Conley shot the rock at an efficient 85.7% clip, including going 4-for-4 from three-point range.

After the game, Conley admitted that playing such a big role ‘meant a lot’ to him.

“It meant a lot, honestly,” Conley said. “You never know if it’s your last time playing somewhere. Or if you’re ever going to get the chance to be in a late game situation again. To be out there competing, finding a way to win a game like tonight, it meant a lot for me.”

“It’s fun for me to be the mentor, fun to be a teammate,” Conley continued. “But, I say all the time, I’m the biggest competitor there is. I, wouldn’t be here until year 20 if I wasn’t…I know i’m still capable of doing a lot.”

Conley has been buried on the end of Boston’s bench for most of the season so far. However, he has proven capable of being an impactful member of the roster when called upon.

Celtics Need To End Losing Skid

Facing the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back won’t be easy for Boston. However, Steve Kerr’s team is navigating a series of injuries right now. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis are all sidelined. Brandon Williams has also missed games in recent weeks.

Given the Warriors’ injury issues, the Celtics have to make the most of the opportunity and find a way to secure a win. After all, the longer this losing streak goes, the more confidence the roster will lose.