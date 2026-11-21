The Boston Celtics travel to Sacramento to take on the struggling Kings at Golden 1 Center on Saturday evening.

The Celtics are coming off consecutive losses to a pair of middling teams — the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets — and aim to get back on track.

Boston has started the season strong overall, rattling off wins in 11 of their first 15 games. Although the Kings are just 1-13 on the season, with their lone victory coming over the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month, the Celtics could face a steeper challenge with two starters suddenly appearing on the injury report.

Celtics Could Be Without a Couple of Stars for Saturday’s Game

According to the Celtics’ official team injury report released Friday evening, stars Jayson Tatum and Derrick White have been listed as questionable to play against the Kings. While Tatum, 28, could be sidelined due to rest, White, 32, is dealing with a joint contusion in his left acromioclavicular.

Tatum, who made his return to the court late last season after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in May 2025, has appeared in 14 of the 15 Celtics games this season. Tatum is off to a spectacular start this season, averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, though his efficiency from the floor and the 3-point line is still trying to catch up to the norm.

Meanwhile, White, who was acquired in trade in 2022, has had a mixed start to the season. The veteran guard has been impactful on both sides of the ball, and his on-court chemistry with Tatum and the recently-acquired Paul George has been sound, but White has continued to struggle as a shooter since the start of last season.

Luckily, the Celtics don’t have a tough opponent in their next game, as the Kings appear to be headed for another season in the doldrums.