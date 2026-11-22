Last season, Derrick White struggled to find his rhythm for the Boston Celtics. At the time, there was an argument to be made that he was playing in a role he wasn’t suited for.

However, White’s struggles have carried over into the new season, despite him sliding into a more familiar role as a third option behind Jayson Tatum and Paul George. To be clear, White is playing well defensively and has shone as a connector. It’s his inconsistent shooting that has set alarm bells ringing among the Celtics fanbase.

When speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s ‘Zolak & Bertrand’ show on Friday, November 20, head coach Joe Mazzulla explained why he isn’t concerned about White’s overall play.

“He’s shooting less three’s; he’s getting downhill. I’m not concerned about him at all,” Mazzulla said. “…There are certain players where you’re defined by your shot making…He’s not one of those guys. To me, one of the things that carries him is that he does all of the other things besides making shots.”

Mazzulla continued.

“Yes, we need him to make shots in order for us to be the team that we want to be. He has to be able to make them. At the same time, even when he’s not making them, he’s doing a lot of other things. He plays through certain things of that nature. But at the end of the day, I trust him to make them, and I think he will.”

White is shooting 30.6% from deep on 5.7 attempts per game over the first 15 outings of the season.

White Is Having Success As A Catch-And-Shoot Guy

While White’s overall three-point shooting has been a concern, he’s fairing better when shooting off the catch.

According to NBA Stats, White is averaging 3.7 threes per game in catch-and-shoot scenarios, converting at a 35.5% clip, which isn’t great, but is around league average.

White’s struggles are when he’s looking to knock down threes off the bounce, be it single-dribble or when navigating over screens. Boston would be wise to limit White’s off-the-bounce perimeter shooting until he gets his rhythm back. At least that way, they could feel confident in his perimeter scoring when letting it fly off the catch.

Of course, if a defense closed out hard on White, he could still put the rock on the floor and attack downhill, either with floaters or by getting to the rim.

It’s also worth noting that White’s defense has been solid to begin the season, which is another reason why he’s so valuable to Boston’s rotation.

Celtics Missed White vs. Kings

White sat out Boston’s loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, November 21. His presence was certainly missed, especially in terms of connectivity.

Celtics fans will undoubtedly hope that White is cleared to play on Sunday, November 22. The Celtics face off against the Golden State Warriors in the second night of a back-to-back. After all, even if White is struggling from deep, he brings a multitude of things to the table that help toward winning.

Even with the Warriors hobbled by injuries, White could find himself stepping into an important role.