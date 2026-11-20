The Boston Celtics are not exactly in a rock and a hard place. They are 11-4 on the season, good for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, even after back-to-back losses to middling teams.

But one area of discussion has been the play of offseason free-agent signing Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson, 28, is still searching for a rhythm more than four months after signing with the Celtics. Coming off a championship-winning season with the rival New York Knicks, Mitchell’s struggles could be chalked up to a Finals hangover. Or is it something else?

Celtics Could Be Pushed to Mull a Robinson Trade

Robinson was supposed to put a bow on one of the deepest big man rotations in basketball. The former Knicks star, selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, is joined by Neemias Quetta, Luka Garza and the ever-rising Chris Cenac Jr. in the Boston frontcourt. But Robinson has yet to make his mark for the green and white, and while Heavy NBA insider Sean Deveney believes the Celtics trading the veteran big man isn’t exactly on the horizon, it is an idea worth exploring.

“This will be something worth watching,” Deveney wrote. “The Celtics gave Robinson three years and $47 million, and while that’s not cheap, it’s not an albatross kind of deal, either. Robinson’s injury history is concerning, but teams around the league know what he can do in the right role — if the Celtics want to rip the Band-Aid off quickly and try to trade him, they could still find plenty of takers. Teams are desperate for size. It would be unusual to sign a guy for three years and move him months later, and it is a longshot the Celtics will do so. But if Boston already knows the fit is not going to work, trading Robinson after December 15 (when he is eligible) would amount to selling high, and something worth considering.”

Why Boston Could Hang on to Robinson … for Now

As Deveney noted, Robinson isn’t trade eligible until Dec. 15, which is right around the corner. The date marks the unofficial start of trade season around the NBA, with teams permitted to deal players signed to offseason deals.

And yes, it would be rather atypical to see the Celtics trade Robinson just months after the big man was the team’s marquee offseason signing. After all, Robinson was acquired to give the Celtics an answer for the Joel Embiids of the world. With time, Robinson could settle in and prove he was worth every dollar Boston shoveled his way in the summer.

“It’s much too early to make any wholesale declarations about the Robinson signing but undeniably both the team and player need to evaluate the reasons for his slow start,” wrote Celtics insider Chris Forsberg. “Do the Celtics tone down how much screening they ask him to do on the offensive end and keep him closer to the rim, where his offensive rebounding can tilt possessions? Does Robinson simply need to amp up his energy level and embrace all that the Celtics are tossing on his plate?”

This season, Robinson is averaging fewer points, rebounds and blocks per game than last season. His field goal percentage and free-throw percentage have also dipped.

For now, Robinson may get the benefit of the doubt, as he is still figuring out a new system and, more notably, is still just months removed from a significant hand injury he suffered during last season’s playoffs.