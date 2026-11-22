The Boston Celtics could use more ball-handling and dribble penetration to break their overreliance on early-shot-clock threes.

Amid those concerns, an intriguing Celtics trade idea lands Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, who flashed serious upside during his breakout playoff run last year. To get the hypothetical deal done, Boston would ship out veteran sharpshooter Sam Hauser and an unprotected 2027 first-round pick.

Celtics Trade Idea Lands Scoot Henderson

Celtics would receive: Scoot Henderson

Blazers would receive: Sam Hauser, 2027 first-round pick (via BOS)

Post-trade, the Celtics will sit $7.5M below the first apron, preserving the flexibility to re-sign Henderson next summer if he proves to be a good fit.

Why the Celtics Do It

Through 16 games, the Boston Celtics have built an elite defensive identity — ranking first in opponent paint points and second in both defensive rating and opponent field-goal percentage — even as their offense leaves a lot to be desired.

Joe Mazzulla’s squad owns the eighth-ranked offense, yet underlying metrics point to potential playoff trouble — specifically their 28th-place rankings in both points in the paint and drives per game, alongside a 27th-place mark in fast-break points.

All these metrics suggest the C’s lack dribble penetration and continue to rely heavily on the three-ball — a recipe that has cost them dearly in the playoffs over the last two years. Adding Henderson, who possesses one of the quickest first steps in the league, would instantly turbocharge Boston’s offense with his ability to attack the rim.

And since Henderson is a restricted free agent, the Celtics can simply let him walk if he doesn’t pan out next year, making it a low-risk, high-reward move.

Why the Blazers Do It

The Blazers entered the season with four starting-caliber guards in the rotation, leading many to believe that either Henderson or Jrue Holiday will eventually be traded. Those rumors have only intensified during Ja Morant’s injury absence. Aside from a rare 27-point explosion against the Milwaukee Bucks last Thursday, Henderson has struggled to find his rhythm alongside the ball-dominant Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija. He has averaged a career-low 9.9 points on subpar 35% shooting this season.

This hypothetical Celtics trade also allows Portland to avoid a potential contract standoff with Henderson. With Avdija and Donovan Clingan due for massive paydays — and so much of the cap already tied up in Ja Morant, Shaedon Sharpe and Toumani Camara — the Blazers lack the financial flexibility to offer Henderson a favorable deal. Cutting ties now allows them to walk away with a first-round pick for their trouble, while veteran Sam Hauser would be a seamless fit in their system.