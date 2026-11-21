The Boston Celtics lost a close one to the Nuggets on Wednesday, 105-101 in Denver. But more importantly, the loss was the second in a row for the Celtics, giving them their first losing streak of the season.

Boston will look to stop that streak at two games Saturday when it faces the Western Conference cellar-dwelling Kings in Sacramento. While the Celtics come in at 11-4, the hapless Kings have won just once in 15 games.

But the Celtics will enter the game with a significantly thinned-out roster.

The Celtics ruled out three key players, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Mitchell Robinson, for Saturday night’s game in Sacramento, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. PST (10 p.m. EST).

Tatum is resting, White has a left acromioclavicular joint contusion and Robinson is suffering from an illness, leaving Boston badly shorthanded on the first night of a back-to-back after its first back-to-back defeats of the season.

The Celtics (11-4) lost 115-105 to Orlando on Nov. 16 and then fell at Denver on Nov. 18. The Kings are 1-14 this season. Projection models put Boston’s win probability in the mid-to-high 80s.

Boston Celtics Injury Report: Tatum, White & Robinson

Tatum’s is the only absence the team listed as rest. He also sat out Nov. 4 against Milwaukee, and he has played both ends of four back-to-backs since. He is averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 assists, 6.6 rebounds through 14 of Boston’s 15 games.

Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon against the New York Knicks in the 2025 playoffs and returned March 6 after 298 days. Boston sat him on the second night of a March 30 back-to-back at Atlanta for Achilles management, and he missed Game 7 against Philadelphia in May with left knee stiffness.

“Today he came in and he had stiffness in [his knee], and we kind of made a decision for him,” coach Joe Mazzulla said of that Game 7 absence. “We thought that was in his best interest.”

Neither Mazzulla nor any of the three players had publicly addressed missing Saturday’s game when the injury report came out. Tatum did discuss his recovery after the Nov. 15 win over Dallas.

“I came back a little early, but I think it’s just time,” Tatum said, according to CLNS Media. Asked whether he is fully recovered, he answered, “Not yet,” and said he is “still in return to play phase.” Mazzulla has called managing Tatum’s minutes “a constant conversation,” according to CLNS Media.

Boston Celtics Back-to-Back Schedule

White has appeared in all 15 games, playing 35 minutes against Denver and averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds. The AC joint connects the collarbone to the shoulder blade, and this is his first listed absence of the season. His past absences include knee problems in March and April and a calf issue in late November 2025.

Robinson sat out Oct. 31 for rest, and his injury log is dominated by ankle problems, with more than a dozen ankle entries last season alone. He was also listed with illness twice in 2025-26.

Saturday is the fifth back-to-back for Boston in its first 17 games. The Celtics have 16 scheduled this season, tied for the league high, against an NBA average of 14.2. Five in 17 games is one every 3.4 games; 16 across 82 games is one every 5.1.

Boston visits Golden State on Sunday.

Without Tatum, White and Robinson, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh are likely to see increased minutes.