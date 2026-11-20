Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have only one thing in common over four months after parting ways.

The date circled on their calendars.

Brown, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning July blockbuster, will make his much-awaited return to TD Garden on Jan. 21. Barring the unfortunate or the unforeseen, Brown will make his first appearance as an active player in Boston since he was traded from the franchise he spent the first 10 seasons of his NBA career with.

Former Celtics Star Delivered Bad News From Ex-NBA Player

Perhaps no one among Celtics Nation was upset with Brown when he was traded. If there was any frustration — and there seemed to be plenty of it — it was directed toward president Brad Stevens and co. for trading an MVP-caliber star in the heart of his prime for an aging former All-Star in Paul George. But in the months since the trade, there has been plenty said and written about the fallout between Brown and his former star teammate, Jayson Tatum, which is why former NBA center Brendan Haywood has a warning for Brown ahead of his return to TD Garden in two months.

“Jaylen Brown is going to get booed,” Haywood said during an appearance on “Gil’s Arena” (h/t Scott Rafferty, NESN.com). “When they announce his name — I can’t tell you he’s going to get the whole game, but when they announce Jaylen Brown’s name in Boston, they’re gonna boo. If he wouldn’t have the beef with Tatum, they wouldn’t boo.”

Things escalated when Tatum and the Celtics visited Philadelphia earlier this month. In a now viral moment, Tatum approached Brown moments before tip-off, seemingly attempting to greet him with a brief hug, only for Brown to visibly rebuff the gesture.

Brown openly rejecting Tatum’s sportsmanship didn’t sit well with many Celtics fans, and it is probably why many in Boston no longer — as the kids like to say — rock with the 30-year-old star.

Haywood Believes Coverage of Tatum and Brown’s Rocky Relationship Has Put Fans on Edge

Why Brown seems to have shut the door on his relationship with Tatum can only be speculated. In the duo’s final years as teammates, there was often wide-spread media coverage of the kind of on and off-court relationship both stars shared. There were frequent discussions about whether one player was envious of the other or whether either of the two stars sought to go their own way.

“It’s different from a media standpoint,” Haywood expressed. “Like, all the stuff, all those comments that Jaylen Brown has made, it’s on a constant loop, it’s on every sports show. They’re debating whose team it should have been. That Jaylen Brown situation when he goes back to Boston, yeah, I think the fans are going to feel a way, and I think everybody’s going to side with Tatum and he’s going to get booed.”

When asked about Brown, Tatum has taken the high road, saying he doesn’t “have any animosity or beef or ill will towards” his former teammate.”

Brown, meanwhile, stirred the pot some, saying while there may not be “beef,” there “might be a little lamb chops and some gravy.”

We’ll find out soon enough what kind of reception Brown gets when he returns to Boston in January.