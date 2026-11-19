The Boston Celtics have lost two games in a row, with the latest coming Wednesday night against the middling Denver Nuggets.

The loss dropped Boston to 11-4, which is still good for the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers, whom the Celtics handled when both teams met earlier this month.

Although losing a pair of games to teams with fewer wins hurts, there is one rather exciting takeaway from the loss to the Nuggets that should have fans feeling good about the future.

Good News Came Out of the Celtics’ Four-Point Road Loss

While the Celtics should have been able to take care of business Wednesday night, especially considering the double-digit lead they possessed in the first half, there was at least plenty to like about what youngster Chris Cenac Jr. showed in the 17 minutes head coach Joe Mazzulla put him on the floor.

As Celtics reporter Bobby Krivitsky noted, Cenac is already showing the makings of a young star ready to earn a permanent spot in the rotation.

“A day after the 19-year-old made his NBA debut, he told Hardwood Houdini that, even while studying from the bench, the speed, intensity and attention to detail stood out,” Krivitsky wrote. “However, in six appearances through the Boston Celtics’ first 15 games, Cenac certainly doesn’t look overwhelmed. How quickly he’s adapting speaks to an IQ and feel that is another impressive part of what he brings to the table. That was evident in Wednesday’s 105-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets.”

The Celtics are a veteran-laden team with championship aspirations, which makes it hard for a teenager, no matter his potential, to crack the rotation most nights. Boston may not get a load of Cenac this season, or next season, or even the following season, but his early development is nothing short of exciting news for Boston, a franchise that has historically excelled in developing young players.

Cenac Earning High Praise Early

No one is ready to say Cenac is a polished offensive star like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or a pestering on-ball defender like Ausar Thompson, but he possesses more than just some talent on both sides of the basketball, enough to make an impression on his head coach.

“He has a level of talent and athleticism and has the ability to make plays on both ends of the floor,” Joe Mazzulla said following the Celtics’ 105-101 loss to the Nuggets in Ball Arena. “He has the versatility, he’s got the toughness, he’s got the athleticism, he’s got the talent. He just needs the reps to get better and better. I thought that was a bright spot from tonight was just kind of his growth from game 1 to game 2; he’s just gotta keep it up.”

In Wednesday’s loss, Cenac stepped up with six points, six rebounds and a blocked shot while converting two of his three shot attempts, including one from beyond the arc.

“Offensively, he exhibited his impact as a cutter, his ability to generate extra possessions and his shooting, knocking down a corner 3,” Krivitsky wrote. “He didn’t use every arrow in his quiver, but he’s a lob and a pick-and-pop threat. He can put the ball on the deck, and he’s an underrated facilitator. Defensively, in the first half, the former Houston Cougar held his own against power forward Aaron Gordon. He also stonewalled a dunk attempt by Marvin Bagley III.”

If he just keeps it up like Mazzulla asks, Cenac could see more consistent playing time.