Celtics Get Unexpected Devin Carter Update After Roster Decision

The Boston Celtics have secured Devin Carter‘s future with the team, but the former lottery pick’s promising start has hit an unexpected obstacle.

A day after Boston converted Carter’s Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way deal, the 24-year-old guard remains away from the team while recovering from mononucleosis, according to The Athletic’s Jay King.

The illness has sidelined Carter since his impressive preseason debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 8, leaving his availability for the start of the regular season uncertain.

For a player trying to revive his NBA career after a difficult two-year stint in Sacramento, the timing couldn’t be much worse.

But the Celtics have already seen enough to give him another chance.

Devin Carter Remains Away From Celtics After Two-Way Deal

Carter missed Boston’s final three preseason games after scoring 17 points in a 124-113 victory over Cleveland.

He added five rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 5 of 9 from the field in his lone exhibition appearance.

The performance immediately strengthened his case for Boston’s final two-way opening.

MassLive’s Brian Robb considered Carter the frontrunner for the spot after watching his aggressive drives and defensive intensity.

That projection became reality Saturday when Boston converted Carter’s training camp contract into a two-way agreement.

The former Providence standout joins Dillon Mitchell and Amari Williams as the Celtics’ three two-way players.

Under the agreement, Carter can split time between Boston and its G League affiliate in Maine and be active for up to 50 NBA regular-season games.

His immediate concern, however, is getting healthy.

Boston has not announced a timetable for his return.

What Is Mononucleosis, and How Could It Affect Carter?

Mononucleosis, commonly called mono, is a contagious viral illness most often caused by the Epstein-Barr virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms include extreme fatigue, fever, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

Most people recover within two to four weeks, although fatigue can sometimes linger much longer.

For athletes, another concern is the possibility of an enlarged spleen, a complication that increases the risk of serious injury during physical contact.

The CDC advises people recovering from mono to avoid contact sports until they have fully recovered.

That could complicate Carter’s return to basketball, where collisions, rebounding battles and falls are routine.

There has been no public indication that Carter has developed an enlarged spleen or other complications.

The Celtics have also not disclosed a target date for his return to basketball activities.

Former Lottery Pick Earns Another NBA Opportunity

Carter’s new contract represents an important step after a difficult beginning to his professional career.

Sacramento selected him 13th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, but shoulder surgery delayed his rookie debut and limited his opportunities.

The Kings traded him to Atlanta during the offseason before the Hawks waived him in September.

Boston offered Carter another chance through an Exhibit 10 contract.

He made the most of his first opportunity, showing the defensive tenacity and explosiveness that made him a standout at Providence.

Now, with his roster spot secured, the Celtics can afford to be patient.

Carter has already earned another NBA opportunity. The next challenge is recovering well enough to take advantage of it.