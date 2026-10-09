Former Lottery Pick Emerges as Favorite for Final Celtics Roster Spot

Devin Carter arrived in Boston with something to prove. One preseason game later, the former NBA lottery pick may have already put himself in position to secure a spot with the Celtics.

Carter delivered an impressive debut Thursday night, scoring 17 points off the bench in Boston’s 124-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 24-year-old guard added five rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and making all six of his free throws.

His performance caught the attention of MassLive’s Brian Robb, who believes Carter has taken an early lead in the competition for Boston’s final two-way contract.

After being discarded by two NBA teams in recent months, Carter suddenly has a chance to revive his career with a championship contender.

Devin Carter Takes Early Lead in Celtics Roster Battle

Carter wasted little time showing why Boston brought him to training camp.

The former Providence standout scored 15 first-half points, attacking Cleveland’s defense off the dribble and finishing through contact.

He also brought the defensive intensity that made him a lottery pick in 2024, pressuring ballhandlers and disrupting passing lanes.

According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, Carter’s performance put him in the “driver’s seat” for Boston’s final two-way opening.

The Celtics outscored Cleveland by 22 points during Carter’s 24 minutes, the best plus-minus on the team.

But the numbers only tell part of his story.

Carter was selected 13th overall by Sacramento in 2024 before being traded to Atlanta this summer. The Hawks waived him in September, leaving him searching for another opportunity shortly before training camp.

“It was tough,” Carter told reporters, according to Celtics on SI’s John Karalis. “I didn’t get waived until like right before you know training camp started.”

Carter credited Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens for giving him another chance.

His approach Thursday reflected a player determined not to waste it.

“I just wanted to go showcase how much I want to play and how much I deserve to be here,” Carter said, according to CelticsBlog.

Celtics Have Intriguing Decision to Make on Devin Carter

Boston signed Carter to an Exhibit 10 contract, allowing him to compete for a roster spot without guaranteeing his place on the opening-night team.

The Celtics currently have 14 players on standard contracts and one available two-way spot.

That leaves Stevens with options.

Carter could earn the remaining two-way contract, although his preseason performance also raises the possibility of competing for Boston’s 15th standard roster spot.

His defensive ability could be particularly valuable behind Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

“Off rip just defensive presence, picking up full court, guarding the other team’s scorer,” Carter said when asked what he brings to Boston, according to NESN.

For Carter, the challenge is sustaining that effort.

The Celtics return home Saturday to face the Philadelphia 76ers, giving him another opportunity to strengthen his case.

One preseason performance won’t guarantee a contract. But after an uncertain summer, Carter has given Boston a compelling reason to keep him around.