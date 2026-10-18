Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message Ahead of New Season

The Boston Celtics open the regular season on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. The roster looks different. Jaylen Brown is in Philadelphia. Paul George and Mitchell Robinson are learning new roles. The preseason ended with a perfect 4-0 record, but the real work starts now.

Jayson Tatum attended the launch party for his Jordan Tatum 5 signature shoe at Nike Boston this week, where he was presented with an exclusive locker. The event celebrated his fifth signature sneaker, a milestone that places him in rare company among active players.

But it was what Tatum said at the event that carried the most weight heading into a new season.

Tatum Makes His Intentions Clear

Tatum was asked about what drives him heading into Year 10. His answer went straight to the moment that defined his career.

“The Celtics’ championship parade was the best day of my life and I can’t wait to do it again,” Tatum said.

The 2024 title run was the culmination of everything Tatum had worked toward since being drafted third overall in 2017. He and Brown brought Banner 18 back to Boston, and Tatum earned his place among the franchise’s all-time greats in the process.

Then came the Achilles rupture in May 2025. Ten and a half months of rehab. A return late last season that produced strong counting numbers but inconsistent efficiency. A playoff exit against Philadelphia that ended with Tatum watching Game 7 from the bench with knee stiffness.

The parade feels like a long time ago. Tatum wants to make sure it is not the last one.

Why This Season Is Different

Tatum enters the season fully healthy. The jitters from the comeback are gone. The conditioning is back. The preseason suggested a player who has found his rhythm again, finishing with 23 points and 19 points in his two outings while showing improved decision-making on both ends.

The challenge is that everything now runs through him. Brown’s departure means opposing defenses will make Tatum the sole focal point every night. The Celtics need Payton Pritchard, George, and Derrick White to carry larger offensive loads, but Tatum is the engine.

He has never shied away from that responsibility. The quote at his shoe launch tells you he is not starting now.

Final Word for the Celtics

The Tatum 5 features a design detail that nods to the Achilles injury he came back from. The shoe acknowledges the setback. The man wearing it is already looking past it.

One championship is not enough. Tatum said it plainly. The parade was the best day of his life, and he wants another one. Everything that happens this season starts with that.

Tuesday night against Detroit. Year 10. The chase begins.