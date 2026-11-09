Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Gives Telling Response Ahead of Jaylen Brown Reunion

The Boston Celtics dismantled the Milwaukee Bucks 117-97 on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum. Paul George led the way with 27 points. Jayson Tatum added 21 with five threes for the second consecutive game. Mitchell Robinson went 6-for-6 and scored 12 points in his strongest outing of the season.

Boston is 8-2 and playing its best basketball of the young season. But the focus after the game shifted quickly. Tuesday night brings a trip to Philadelphia and the matchup everyone has been waiting for.

It will be the first time Tatum faces Jaylen Brown since the Celtics traded their co-star to the Philadelphia 76ers last summer. After the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about the significance of Tuesday’s showdown.

What Mazzulla Said

Mazzulla was asked about Tuesday’s trip to Philadelphia. His answer stayed measured.

“It’ll be fun,” Mazzulla said. “It’ll be a good atmosphere.”

That was the crux of it. No deep dive into the storylines that have dominated the conversation around this game for months. The league is treating Tuesday like a grudge match. Mazzulla treated it like the next game on the schedule.

He has consistently steered his team away from the noise surrounding the Brown trade, and Sunday was no different. The message was simple. Show up, compete, enjoy the atmosphere.

Both Sides Drew Their Lines

Tatum took a similar approach when asked about the matchup after the Bucks win.

“It’s nothing more than Celtics vs. the Sixers,” Tatum said.

When told that Brown said there was nothing for the two of them to talk about on Tuesday, Tatum stayed even.

“I’m not really able to tell the future,” Tatum said. “I just know that it’s the Celtics vs. the Sixers. Go out there and do my job. Try to get another win on Tuesday.”

Brown’s comments earlier in the day carried a different edge. He confirmed that the two former teammates still have not spoken.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Brown said. “He’s on his side, I’m on my side. We’re playing basketball. Both of us are trying to win. So there’s nothing to talk about. Check the ball up.”

Final Word for the Celtics

Everyone involved wants to frame Tuesday as business. Maybe it is. But the first time two players who won a championship together share a court after a trade that neither side has fully explained is never just another game. The atmosphere Mazzulla referenced will make sure of that.

The Celtics arrive in Philadelphia riding a three-game winning streak with their best player’s shot falling again. Whatever Tuesday means beyond the scoreboard, Boston’s job is straightforward. Win the game. Let everything else sort itself out.