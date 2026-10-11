Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Makes Strong Statement on Offseason Additions

The Boston Celtics controlled the floor in Saturday night’s 144-106 preseason win over the Philadelphia 76ers. They dominated the glass by a nearly two-to-one margin, created turnovers in waves, and turned defense into offense throughout the second and third quarters.

It was the first game with Paul George and Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup alongside Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jordan Walsh. Joe Mazzulla wasted no time identifying what the two newcomers bring.

Mazzulla Assesses the Defensive Shift

Mazzulla was asked about how George and Robinson changed the look of the team. His answer focused entirely on one end of the floor.

“Defensively, they take things to another level,” Mazzulla said. “It starts there. Tonight you saw a version of how impactful they can be on the defensive end.”

The emphasis on defense was deliberate. The Celtics have retooled their roster around Tatum this offseason, and the additions of George and Robinson were designed to address two specific areas: perimeter disruption and interior presence. Saturday was the first glimpse of what that combination looks like in practice.

What the Numbers Showed

Robinson started at center and immediately made his presence felt on the glass. He finished with five rebounds in under 14 minutes, including multiple offensive boards that led to second-chance points. His putback dunks energized the crowd early and gave the Celtics easy baskets when their half-court offense was still finding its rhythm.

George contributed on a different level. His five steals generated fast-break opportunities and unsettled Philadelphia’s ball handlers throughout the game. The two players complement each other in ways that could reshape Boston’s defensive ceiling.

Final Word for the Celtics

The chemistry will deepen. Robinson’s minutes will grow. George will get more comfortable within the system.

If the first look already produced this kind of defensive display, the full picture should concern the rest of the East.