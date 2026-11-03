Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Problem Laid Bare By Alarming Stats

The Mitchell Robinson addition hasn’t paid dividends to begin the season, as he struggles to make an impact for the Boston Celtics.

Brad Stevens inked the veteran big man to a three-year $47.3 million deal earlier this summer. At the time, the move was viewed as smart business. After all, Robinson was coming off a championship season and was among the best bigs available in free agency.

Unfortunately, to begin the season, Robinson hasn’t hit the highs many Celtics fans were hoping for. In fact, according to some statistics The Ringer’s Brian Barrett recently posted on social media, Robinson’s presence is having a sizable negative impact on Boston’s rotation over the first seven games of the season.

According to those stats, Boston is -42 with Robinson on the court to begin the season. When he’s off the floor, Boston is a +83. The team’s offensive rating paints a similar picture, as the team has an offensive rating of 97.1 with Robinson on the floor and 123.5 when he’s off.

Robinson is clearly adjusting to life on a new team, having spent his career to this point with the New York Knicks. However, Celtics fans were undoubtedly hoping for more of an impact from the veteran big man, and will likely be hoping he can figure things out in the very near future.

Robinson’s Role Could Be Part Of The Issue

Joe Mazzulla likes to use his non-shooting bigs as screening and hand-off hubs on the perimeter. Their role is to create separation for shooters, initiate hand-offs, and dive to the rim to provide a lob threat. If they have some capability in the short-roll, then even better.

The issue with playing your bigs on the perimeter is that they’re operating further away from the rim. So, for a player like Robinson, who earns his keep on the offensive glass, that adjustment is undoubtedly a big one.

Furthermore, Robinson is taking on a considerably larger offensive role than in previous years. There could be an aspect of his cardio that needs to catch up to his new role, too.

Celtics Have Other Bigs

On Monday, November 2, Mazzulla opted to keep Neemias Queta in the starting lineup, with Mitchell Robinson moving to the bench. Queta started the November 1 game against the Orlando Magic, as Robinson was ruled out for rest. While Robinson is adjusting to his new role and his new teammates, playing him with the second unit could be the right move. After all, it will give him time to continue working himself into the system without facing starting-caliber centers on a nightly basis.

Furthermore, it should ease some of the inevitable criticism that’s going to come his way. Either way, though, Celtics fans will want to see more from Robinson in the coming months. Otherwise, his name may come up in trade talks as Brad Stevens continues to reshape the roster around Jayson Tatum.