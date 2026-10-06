Celtics’ Neemias Queta Makes Bold Claim About Boston’s Frontcourt

Last season, there were some legitimate question marks surrounding the Boston Celtics‘ big man rotation.

Neemias Queta was unproven as a starter, and Luka Garza had struggled to earn minutes for the Minnesota Timberwolves before joining Joe Mazzulla’s roster. Yet, as the season wore on, Boston’s center rotation proved its worth.

Still, there was no doubt the Celtics needed some more experience in the middle of the floor. Brad Stevens addressed that concern when he signed Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47.3 million deal at the start of free agency.

Suddenly, the Celtics project to have one of the best center rotations in the NBA, especially on the boards. When speaking with the media during the Celtics training camp, which is currently taking place in Charleston, South Carolina, Queta made it clear that he believes Boston has one of the best center rotations in the league.

“One thing’s for sure: We’re rebounding a lot,” Queta said via MassLive. “I think we’re just one of the best front courts in the NBA when we’re all locked in. Depth-wise and ability-wise. It’s just a matter of going out there on the court and showing it. We gotta be really smart to help the teammates that we have, and that’s something that we want to lean on.”

Between Queta, Robinson and Garza, the Celtics have three elite rebounding bigs. Garza is also an exceptional rebounder and solid floor spacer. Queta and Robinson can provide size and vertical spacing when rolling to the rim.

Celtics’ Queta Welcomes The Added Competition

When speaking with Portuguese outlet A Bola earlier this summer, Queta shared his excitement at Robinson’s arrival.

“What I appreciate is not having to box out against him because it was very difficult,” Queta said. “He’s a very strong, very agile player, capable of going in and winning almost every offensive rebound. Having a player of this level, who defends so well and can cause so much trouble on the offensive boards, will be very good because we are quite similar basketball players and we can bring many similar things to the team, which is essential.”

Queta and Robinson will likely spend training camp battling for a starting role within Mazzulla’s rotation. Nevertheless, both will be key to the Celtics’ chance of success this season.

Celtics Recently Signed Queta To Contract Extension

During the offseason, the Celtics made the decision to ink Queta to a four-year $56 million contract extension. During his conversation with A Bola, he shared his happiness over extending his stay with the franchise.

“For me, money was not the most important thing of all,” Queta said. “The most important thing was to know that Boston bet on me for another four years. I’ll be able to continue to call Boston home all this time, without having to look over my shoulder. Without having to worry about the next season.”

Queta continued.

“…There is uncertainty when you are a free agent. It creates certain difficulties in terms of knowing how to manage the year, injuries and everything, and I didn’t want to be thinking about it. It was quite good for me, and I am flattered to have that trust from the front office.”

We will get our first indication of who will start at the center position when the Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, October 8.