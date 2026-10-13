Celtics’ Paul George Gives Honest Assessment of Jayson Tatum Partnership

The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 144-106 on Saturday night at TD Garden in their preseason home opener. Jayson Tatum led the way with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists across 27 minutes. The first unit played together for the first time, and the result was lopsided from the second quarter on.

Paul George finished with 13 points, five steals, and four assists in 25 minutes.

At training camp days later, George addressed something bigger than the stat line.

George Defines His Role Alongside Tatum

Tatum and George spent training camp thus far competing against each other on opposite teams.

After the 2 shared the floor in the win over the 76ers, George was asked about building chemistry with Tatum. His answer left no room for interpretation.

“My job is just make the game as easy as possible for JT,” George said.

He explained that Saturday marked their first time playing on the same side after spending all of training camp competing against each other. The partnership is still in its earliest stages, and George acknowledged as much. But his understanding of where he fits was already locked in.

“He’s going to be special. He knows how to make plays. He knows how to get his own shot. But if my aggression takes the pressure off him, and if I can find ways to steal extra possessions defensively, or get him some easy baskets, that’s what I’m gonna have to do.”

Why the Mindset Matters for the Celtics

Boston traded Jaylen Brown and got George in return. The move reshaped the identity of the franchise. For this to work, George cannot try to replicate what Brown did alongside Tatum. He has to carve out something different.

Saturday suggested he understands that. George did not force the offensive issue despite an uneven shooting night. He found other ways to impact the game and deferred to Tatum when the offense needed a bucket.

The dynamic is new. It will take time. But a veteran with George’s resume choosing to define himself as a complement rather than a competitor says something about where his head is.

Final Word for the Celtics

One preseason game does not prove anything. George said it himself. Saturday was the first opportunity to learn each other.

But the intent behind how he described his role carries weight. George came to Boston knowing what this team needs from him. The shot will come. The defensive identity is already there.

The partnership starts here.