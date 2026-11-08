Celtics Provide Late Update on Mitchell Robinson’s Availability Ahead of Bucks Game

Heading into Sunday, the Boston Celtics boasted a clean injury report for the second straight game.

Unfortunately for Boston, that clean injury report was short-lived. On Sunday, November 8, Mitchell Robinson was downgraded from ‘available’ to ‘questionable,’ as he’s dealing with an illness.

As such, Robinson will now become a potential game-time decision for Boston. Both the coaching and medical staff will likely assess Robinson’s symptoms and his ability to deal with the physical demands of an NBA game before making their final decision on his availability.

Injury Report Update: Mitchell Robinson – Illness – QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/gNimZBu7o7 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 8, 2026

Should Robinson be ruled out, Joe Mazzulla will likely elevate Luka Garza. Over the opening nine games of the season, Garza has been one of the Celtics’ most reliable offensive threats off the bench. Giving him an increased role in Robinson’s absence is a logical move.

Neemias Queta has overtaken Robinson as Boston’s starting big man when the Celtics faced the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Nov. 1. Robinson was ruled out of that game because it was the first night of a back-to-back. When he returned against the Houston Rockets, he was tasked with a bench role.

Robinson Has Struggled To Start His Celtics Career

Robinson hasn’t gotten off to the strongest start since joining the Celtics this summer. He’s still adjusting to Joe Mazzulla’s system, which for the most part, requires Robinson to do more work on the perimeter, primarily as a screener and hand-off hub.

When speaking to the media on November 5, veteran forward Paul George discussed Robinson’s start to life with the Celtics.

“We actually need him to do a little bit more and want him to do a little bit more,” George said. “I think he’s just going through that of a different play style for him, and he’ll get there.”

George continued.

“I’m still learning. I’m still figuring it out,” George said. “But I have no doubt. He’s got a high IQ and he plays hard. I think it is just an adjustment.”

Paul George on Mitchell Robinson: “We actually need him to do a little bit more and want him to do a little bit more. “I think he's just going through that of a different play style for him, and he'll get there. “…I'm still learning. I'm still figuring it out. But I have no… https://t.co/q07rcP2vUk pic.twitter.com/TBXkbx3bf9 — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) November 5, 2026

Robinson will need time to find his footing within Boston’s system, on both sides of the floor. Still, there’s little doubt that once he gets acclimated, he’ll be a legitimate contributor for the Celtics, either as part of the starting unit or when coming off the bench.

Celtics Have Started The Season Strong

Despite Robinson’s struggles to start the season, the Celtics have emerged as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. Mazzulla’s team has won seven of its nine games so far, placing them second in the East, behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to NBA Stats, the Celtics currently have the sixth-ranked offense in the NBA, averaging 116.7 points per 100 possessions. Boston’s defense ranks fifth in the league, limiting teams to 106.4 points per 100 possessions.

As such, Boston has a net rating of +10.3, placing them second in the entire league, behind only the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Of course, we’re still incredibly early into the season, and these numbers are subject to change. Still, it’s clear the Celtics are playing at a high level, and given the fact that they’ve got so much room to grow, it’s fair to assume they’ll continue to get better as the season progresses. That’s if they can stay healthy, of course.