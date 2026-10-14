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Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, NBA Stars React to Payton Pritchard’s $44 Million Extension

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BOSTON MASSACHUSETTS- OCTOBER 13: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during a preseason game at TD Garden on October 13, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by China Wong/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard agreed to a two-year, $44.2 million fully guaranteed contract extension, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal includes a mutual option for the 2029-30 season.

Pritchard has two years left on his current deal, so the new money does not start until 2028-29. The Celtics are investing in him as a long-term piece because the production has earned it.

The news traveled fast. Within hours, teammates and players from across the league made their feelings known.

Tatum and Celtics Teammates Weigh In

Jayson Tatum was among the first to react, commenting on Pritchard’s Instagram post with money bag emojis “Bag 💰💰💰”. The message was simple. Pritchard got paid, and his franchise cornerstone approved.

Mitchell Robinson commented with encouragement, telling Pritchard to keep proving himself: “Prove yourself right brother 💚.” Ron Harper Jr added the post to his story, captioning it “Well deserved 🤞🏽.”

Payton Pritchard and Jayson Tatum
GettyJayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Payton Pritchard #11 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter during game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 108-100.

Respect From Around the League

The reaction was not limited to Boston.

Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray commented “BEEN THAT DUDE!!!!!!”.

Fred VanVleet showed his respect “🔥💪”.

Former teammates Grant Williams and Oshae Brissett also showed their support.

How Pritchard Got Here

The path was not always smooth. Pritchard’s minutes shrank in his second and third seasons, and he asked for a trade midway through year three. Brad Stevens held onto him and promised a bigger role was coming.

Pritchard responded by becoming indispensable.

He was a pivotal part of the 2024 championship run and delivered one of the most iconic shots of that postseason, a 43-footer to close the first half of the title-clinching Game 5 against Dallas. The following season he won Sixth Man of the Year. Last year he started 50 games and posted the best numbers of his career, averaging 17 points and 5.2 assists while stepping into a larger role after the offseason departure of Jrue Holiday.

With Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia and Paul George and Derrick White alongside Tatum, Pritchard’s responsibilities will only continue to expand.

Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard
GettyJayson Tatum celebrates with Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics after Pritchard’s half court shot at the buzzer against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Final Word for the Celtics

Pritchard went from requesting a trade to becoming one of the most important players on the roster. The extension confirms what everyone inside the building already knew.

Tatum’s reaction said it all. The bag is deserved.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, NBA Stars React to Payton Pritchard’s $44 Million Extension

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