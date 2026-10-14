Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, NBA Stars React to Payton Pritchard’s $44 Million Extension

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard agreed to a two-year, $44.2 million fully guaranteed contract extension, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal includes a mutual option for the 2029-30 season.

Pritchard has two years left on his current deal, so the new money does not start until 2028-29. The Celtics are investing in him as a long-term piece because the production has earned it.

The news traveled fast. Within hours, teammates and players from across the league made their feelings known.

Tatum and Celtics Teammates Weigh In

Jayson Tatum was among the first to react, commenting on Pritchard’s Instagram post with money bag emojis “Bag 💰💰💰”. The message was simple. Pritchard got paid, and his franchise cornerstone approved.

Mitchell Robinson commented with encouragement, telling Pritchard to keep proving himself: “Prove yourself right brother 💚.” Ron Harper Jr added the post to his story, captioning it “Well deserved 🤞🏽.”

Respect From Around the League

The reaction was not limited to Boston.

Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray commented “BEEN THAT DUDE!!!!!!”.

Fred VanVleet showed his respect “🔥💪”.

Former teammates Grant Williams and Oshae Brissett also showed their support.

How Pritchard Got Here

The path was not always smooth. Pritchard’s minutes shrank in his second and third seasons, and he asked for a trade midway through year three. Brad Stevens held onto him and promised a bigger role was coming.

Pritchard responded by becoming indispensable.

He was a pivotal part of the 2024 championship run and delivered one of the most iconic shots of that postseason, a 43-footer to close the first half of the title-clinching Game 5 against Dallas. The following season he won Sixth Man of the Year. Last year he started 50 games and posted the best numbers of his career, averaging 17 points and 5.2 assists while stepping into a larger role after the offseason departure of Jrue Holiday.

With Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia and Paul George and Derrick White alongside Tatum, Pritchard’s responsibilities will only continue to expand.

Final Word for the Celtics

Pritchard went from requesting a trade to becoming one of the most important players on the roster. The extension confirms what everyone inside the building already knew.

Tatum’s reaction said it all. The bag is deserved.