Celtics Could Land Five-Star Forward With Major Upside Next Summer

Sunday night’s 117-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks improved the Boston Celtics to 8-2 through their opening 10 games of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Boston currently sits second in the Eastern Conference and appears on course for another late first-round selection in the 2027 NBA Draft.

The Celtics have grown accustomed to picking toward the end of the opening round, selecting Baylor Scheierman at No. 30 in 2024, Hugo Gonzalez at No. 28 in 2025 and Chris Cenac Jr. at No. 27 in 2026.

With early projections pointing toward a similar draft position next summer, Boston could once again find itself evaluating several intriguing young prospects who may fall within its range.

Boston Celtics Linked to Five-Star USC Forward in Early 2027 NBA Draft Projections

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman projects the Celtics to hold the No. 27 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Wasserman has Boston selecting French wing Hugo Yimga-Moukouri, one of the country’s most promising young prospects.

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo has since released his rankings of the top 100 prospects for the 2027 NBA Draft, offering another intriguing possibility for Boston.

Woo ranks Yimga-Moukouri at No. 28, one spot behind USC freshman forward Christian Collins, who occupies the No. 27 position.

Collins joined USC as a highly regarded five-star recruit, with the Trojans reportedly beating out Kentucky, Louisville and UCLA to secure his commitment.

The 19-year-old has yet to make his collegiate debut after an undisclosed injury sidelined him to begin the season.

Despite that setback, USC will hope Collins can make an immediate impact as the program looks to rebound from a disappointing campaign.

“Coach Eric Musselman figures to turn things around after landing one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, led by local big man Christian Collins,” The Canadian Press recently wrote.

“Collins, the five-star prospect, has the potential to be a standout from the start, similar to one-and-done Evan Mobley in 2021.”

Christian Collins Offers Intriguing Upside as Celtics Will Evaluate Draft Options

Collins enjoyed a dominant senior season at St. John Bosco High School, averaging 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

His performances earned him selections to the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit, along with McDonald’s All-American honors.

Standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 200 pounds, Collins has attracted attention for his versatility and offensive potential.

Sports Illustrated’s DJ Armstead previously described the young forward as a dynamic scorer, suggesting “you could pretty much deploy him everywhere on the court and it work.”

“The guard skills at 6-foot-9 is what will intrigue teams. Collins has the handle, wiggle and bend that you would want from a lead guard creator,” Armstead wrote.

“Playing alongside Alijah Arenas and KJ Lewis, there will be a ton of cooks in the kitchen. This season will be an important opportunity for him to show scouts he can stay impactful even without the ball.”

Although Collins remains a developmental prospect, his combination of size, ball-handling ability and offensive versatility could make him an intriguing option for teams willing to invest in his long-term potential.

For a franchise like the Boston Celtics, which has regularly used late first-round selections to strengthen its developmental pipeline, Collins could represent another worthwhile investment.

However, the 2027 draft cycle remains in its early stages, and Collins’ stock could shift considerably over the coming months as he looks to make his collegiate debut and establish himself at USC.