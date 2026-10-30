Celtics Make 2 Contract Moves Before Looming Deadline

The Boston Celtics won three straight games after dropping their opener against the Pistons in spectacular fashion–they blew a 22-point lead–and the team appears to have set its roster in the wake of a tumultuous offseason that was highlighted by the trade of Jaylen Brown for Paul George and draft picks. While that move was financial (and somewhat personal, it turns out) in nature, the Celtics have been aggressive in shoring up the books elsewhere with signings and extensions for other players. On Friday, just before the October 31 NBA deadline, the Celtics locked up two more payers for another year, exercising next season’s options on Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez.

From Keith Smith of Spotrac: “The Boston Celtics have picked up the 2027-28 rookie scale team options for Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman, a league source told @spotrac. This is the third-year option for Gonzalez and the fourth-year option for Scheierman.”

Celtics See Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonazalez Struggle

The move will lock Scheierman, the No. 30 overall pick by the Celtics in 2024, into a $5 million contract for next year. he has been off to a slow start this season, averaging just 3.8 points and making only 33.3% of his shots, 30% of his 3-pointers. Scheierman will be eligible for an extension before next season, and will be a restricted free agent in 2028 if he does not sign one.

Gonzalez is slated to get $3 million for next year. He is also having a tough start after a promising rookie year, averaging 3.3 points on 40.0% shooting and just 1-for-6 shooting from the 3-point line.

The Celtics have a quartet of young wings who are, essentially, competing for two rotation spots and have been doing so for the past year–Scheierman, Gonzalez, Jordan Walsh (who has been starting) and Ron Harper Jr. It’s unlikely Boston will keep all of them into the future, but for now, the competition persists.