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Celtics Make 2 Contract Moves Before Looming Deadline

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Hugo Gonzalez #28 of the Boston Celtics answers questions during a press conference during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
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Hugo Gonzalez #28 of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics won three straight games after dropping their opener against the Pistons in spectacular fashion–they blew a 22-point lead–and the team appears to have set its roster in the wake of a tumultuous offseason that was highlighted by the trade of Jaylen Brown for Paul George and draft picks. While that move was financial (and somewhat personal, it turns out) in nature, the Celtics have been aggressive in shoring up the books elsewhere with signings and extensions for other players. On Friday, just before the October 31 NBA deadline, the Celtics locked up two more payers for another year, exercising next season’s options on Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez.

From Keith Smith of Spotrac: “The Boston Celtics have picked up the 2027-28 rookie scale team options for Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman, a league source told @spotrac. This is the third-year option for Gonzalez and the fourth-year option for Scheierman.”

Celtics See Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonazalez Struggle

The move will lock Scheierman, the No. 30 overall pick by the Celtics in 2024, into a $5 million contract for next year. he has been off to a slow start this season, averaging just 3.8 points and making only 33.3% of his shots, 30% of his 3-pointers. Scheierman will be eligible for an extension before next season, and will be a restricted free agent in 2028 if he does not sign one.

Gonzalez is slated to get $3 million for next year. He is also having a tough start after a promising rookie year, averaging 3.3 points on 40.0% shooting and just 1-for-6 shooting from the 3-point line.

The Celtics have a quartet of young wings who are, essentially, competing for two rotation spots and have been doing so for the past year–Scheierman, Gonzalez, Jordan Walsh (who has been starting) and Ron Harper Jr. It’s unlikely Boston will keep all of them into the future, but for now, the competition persists.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Celtics Make 2 Contract Moves Before Looming Deadline

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