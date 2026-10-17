Boston Celtics NBA Champion Released By Current Team

The 2026-27 NBA season will open up next week.

With the season coming up, teams are making a lot of roster moves to get ready.

Boston Celtics Champion Released

On Friday night, the Orlando Magic announced that they had waived former Boston Celtics player JD Davison.

Jason Beede of Orlando Sentinel wrote: “News: The #Magic have waived Malaki Branham, JD Davison and Kevin Knox II, a league source told the @orlandosentinel. All three joined Orlando for training camp on Exhibit 10 contracts and all three can earn bonuses if they spend at least 60 days with Osceola in the G League.”

The Magic also made their own announcement about the news.

Orlando Magic PR wrote: “PRESS RELEASE: @OrlandoMagic waive Malaki Branham, JD Davison and Kevin Knox II 💫 Roster now at 17, including three two-play players, prior to opening night on October 21 vs Atlanta”

Looking At Davison In Boston

Davison was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 NBA Draft (out of Alabama) by the Celtics.

He spent the first three seasons of his career in Boston.

While he did not play in the 2024 NBA playoffs, he was with the team for their title.

NBA wrote (on June 18, 2024): “Drafted 53rd overall out of Alabama in 2022 and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 2… JD Davison!”

Looking At Davison’s Other NBA Stop

Davison played the 2025-26 season with the Houston Rockets.

He averaged 2.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 25.0% from three-point range in 28 games.

It will be interesting to see where Davison spends the 2026-27 season.

Looking At The Celtics

The Celtics are coming off a year where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in Game 7 ).

They are going into the year with a new roster after trading away Jaylen Brown.