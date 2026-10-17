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Boston Celtics NBA Champion Released By Current Team

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: JD Davison #20 of the Boston Celtics goes for a layup against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during a preseason game at TD Garden on October 13, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by China Wong/Getty Images)

The 2026-27 NBA season will open up next week.

With the season coming up, teams are making a lot of roster moves to get ready.

Boston Celtics Champion Released

GettyJD Davison #20 of the Orlando Magic poses during the 2026 Orlando Magic Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center on September 28, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

On Friday night, the Orlando Magic announced that they had waived former Boston Celtics player JD Davison.

Jason Beede of Orlando Sentinel wrote: “News: The #Magic have waived Malaki Branham, JD Davison and Kevin Knox II, a league source told the @orlandosentinel. All three joined Orlando for training camp on Exhibit 10 contracts and all three can earn bonuses if they spend at least 60 days with Osceola in the G League.”

The Magic also made their own announcement about the news.

Orlando Magic PR wrote: “PRESS RELEASE: @OrlandoMagic waive Malaki Branham, JD Davison and Kevin Knox II 💫 Roster now at 17, including three two-play players, prior to opening night on October 21 vs Atlanta”

Looking At Davison In Boston

GettyJD Davison #20 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during a preseason game at TD Garden on October 13, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Davison was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 NBA Draft (out of Alabama) by the Celtics.

He spent the first three seasons of his career in Boston.

While he did not play in the 2024 NBA playoffs, he was with the team for their title.

NBA wrote (on June 18, 2024): “Drafted 53rd overall out of Alabama in 2022 and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 2… JD Davison!”

Looking At Davison’s Other NBA Stop

GettyJD Davison #4 of the Houston Rockets brings the ball up court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Toyota Center on April 12, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Davison played the 2025-26 season with the Houston Rockets.

He averaged 2.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 25.0% from three-point range in 28 games.

It will be interesting to see where Davison spends the 2026-27 season.

Looking At The Celtics

GettyJoe Mazzulla head coach of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena on October 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Celtics are coming off a year where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in Game 7 ).

They are going into the year with a new roster after trading away Jaylen Brown.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Celtics NBA Champion Released By Current Team

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