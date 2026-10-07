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Boston Celtics Given Surprising Title Odds by ESPN BPI

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics poses for photos during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics were the favorites to win the Eastern Conference once Jayson Tatum returned from his injury. He missed most of the regular season as he was still recovering from his torn Achilles. However, he returned for the playoffs.

Boston ended up blowing a 3-1 lead to the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs. Heading into this season, they are putting more on Tatum’s shoulders after trading Jaylen Brown. Now, they have top-five odds to win the championship this season.

GettyBoston Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Paul George pose during media day. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Celtics Are Given the Fifth-Best Odds to Win a Championship

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics are given the fifth-best title odds. They are given a seven percent chance to win it all. Only the Thunder, Spurs, 76ers, and Knicks are given a better shot. The Celtics will have a new starting lineup heading into the year.

Without Brown in the lineup, the Celtics will have to rely more on Paul George. George is someone with a huge injury history, so relying on him for large stretches will be tough. In the last seven years, he has missed 213 games. That’s a far cry from what Brown gave the team.

Boston will be better at the center position after adding Mitchell Robinson. Robinson will help with the rebounding and the rim protection. However, he is also an injury risk. As a backup, having him on the roster is better than what they had a year ago.

The only East teams ranked above the Celtics in this metric are the 76ers and the Knicks. New York is the defending champion and kept most of the team intact. Philly has a new lineup after adding both Brown and LeBron James to the starting lineup.

Boston has a lot of younger players who had to get minutes last season, so management is counting on them to step up. Hugo Gonzalez is going to get more minutes in his second year. Baylor Scheierman will get more time off the bench, as well.

GettyBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts during a game. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston Has a Great Chance to Make the Playoffs

The BPI loves Boston’s chances of making the playoffs, as well. They have a 97.2 percent shot to play in the postseason this season. That’s the second-highest in the East, only trailing the Knicks. They also have the fourth-highest win total projection, sitting at 51.3.

These analytics believe that the Celtics are going to have a real shot at winning the title. In reality, it all comes down to the availability of Tatum. He missed Game 7 last season after playing big minutes once he returned from his Achilles injury. Keeping him on the court is the key to winning a title.

Last season, Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the 16 regular-season games he appeared in. His points and assists should go up this season, as should his shooting percentage.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Boston Celtics Given Surprising Title Odds by ESPN BPI

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