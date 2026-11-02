Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Updates Head Injury After Big Game vs. Magic

There was, indeed, some of the usual nonsense from the Boston Celtics in their 108-97 defeat of the Magic on the road on Sunday, their fifth straight win following that difficult come-from-ahead loss to the Pistons in the season opener. The Celtics had a 15-point lead with seven minutes to play in the third quarter and, as is all too often the case, coughed it up and found themselves trailing in the fourth. But the Celtics buckled down with defense and efficient shooting, taking control of the game by the middle of the fourth and outscoring the Magic, 31-23, in the period behind 11 points from Paul George. In the game, it was Jayson Tatum’s 32 points that led the way–as well as his strong defense.

Tatum had a small scare, too, when he took a blow to the head that caused him some bleeding. But he updated the injury after the game, per Gary Washburn of the Globe: “Tatum said he got a cut in his head but didn’t need stitches. #Celtics #Magic“

Tatum said he got a cut in his head but didn't need stitches. #Celtics #Magic— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) November 2, 2026

Celtics Defense Well-Executed

After the game, even with his scoring and his seven assists, it was Tatum’s defense that caught the eye of coach Joe Mazzulla. Tatum had two blocks, but it was just his rigor in executing the defensive system that got his coach going.

Said Mazzulla: “To me, where our team’s psychology really was strengthened was in the first half. He had a pick-and-roll defense in front of Orlando’s bench that he executed our defensive system to the T.

“And to me, that’s more important than anything else because it sets the tone, and when he’s willing to do it, it makes it a standard.”

Post-game, Mazzulla also highlighted the importance of one of the defensive plays Tatum made that I noted below:“To me, where our team’s psychology really was strengthened was in the first half. He had a pick-and-roll defense in front of Orlando’s bench that he executed our… https://t.co/1x2Pgrbphv— Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) November 1, 2026

Jayson Tatum Leading NBA in Free-Throw Attempts

Tatum also has seen, early in the season, more free throws than he is accustomed to seeing for the Celtics. He had 22 foul shots against the Nets on Tuesday, and had 17 attempts on Sunday in Orlando. Tatum’s career high on free throws was in 2022-23, when he averaged 8.4. He is leading the NBA with 10.2 this year.

Said Mazzulla: “He’s doing a great job of playing with poise. He’s doing a great job creating separation, made some good reads with the pick-and-roll with their physicality. He’s changing pace below the free-throw line and doing a great job with that. It’s something he has got to continue to work on.”