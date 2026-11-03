Celtics Concerns Grow as $47 Million Addition Gets Demoted

Ideally, the Boston Celtics foresaw center Mitchell Robinson as a rim-protecting, offensive-rebound gobbling big man who could pair with Neemias Queta as a strong 1-2 combo, with Robinson starting and playing in half-game stints, and Queta filling in behind him, then Luka Garza cleaning up the remaining minutes. We’re only six games into the NBA season–and six games into a three-year, $47 million contract for Mitchell–and already, the returns on the investment have not been positive. After a game off for a back-to-back, Robinson returned to the Celtics’ rotation on Monday against Houston, but not to the starting lineup. Coach Joe Mazzulla went with Queta to start for the second straight game.

Robinson struggled in the 15 minutes he did play in Boston’s 109-93 loss to the Celtics. He had as many fouls–four–as points and rebounds, and he now has just 11 offensive rebounds on the season, an average of 1.8 per game. Robinson averaged 4.2 offensive boards last year for the Knicks, and 3.7 for his career.

Mitchell Robinson: ‘Got to Figure It Out Soon’

After the game, Robinson was at a loss for explanations on the downturn since he has come to the Celtics.

“I don’t know, to be honest. I’ve got to figure it out soon,” he said.

Mitchell Robinson on not having his normal impact on the offensive glass:“I gotta figure it out soon.”🎥: @NBCSCeltics https://t.co/3OgeLIquo5 pic.twitter.com/p91EOsB6H9— Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) November 3, 2026

Coach Joe Mazzulla said after the game, responding to a question also about Robinson’s struggles in the pick-and-roll, that the Celtics are using him differently this season, hoping to tap into more of his skillset than the Knicks did when Robinson played in New York.

Said the coach: “I would say, for his offensive rebounding impact, we have him a little further away from the rim, setting screens and playmaking for us on the perimeter as part of our offense. So, I think that has a little to do with it. But as far as the two-man game, it’s just stuff we’ve gotta work on.”

Celtics Angst Running High

But there are genuine concerns being raised about Robinson and the lack of impact he is having for the Celtics this season. Given the investment the team made in him last summer, it’s a big worry.

From analyst Nick Cattles: “I love what I saw in the preseason, but Mitchell Robinson has been ATROCIOUS to start his Celtics career. Not rebounding enough. Defensively lazy and lost.”

It’s only six games. But the Celtics need to do a lot to get it turned around.







