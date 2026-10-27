Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Shocking Claim After $195 Million NBA Career

Paul Pierce earned more than $195 million during his NBA career, including a fortune playing for the Boston Celtics. Yet the Basketball Hall of Famer now claims he is struggling to keep up with his monthly financial obligations.

The former Celtics star says his income has plummeted since losing his television job with Fox Sports, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Pierce’s financial troubles emerged Tuesday amid an ongoing legal dispute involving child support and attorney fees.

His lawyer described the 49-year-old as facing serious financial difficulties despite his substantial career earnings.

Paul Pierce Claims Financial Trouble After Fox Sports Exit

According to TMZ‘s report, Pierce received his final Fox Sports paycheck in August.

He previously reported earning approximately $119,000 per month but said that regular income has since fallen to zero.

Pierce acknowledged receiving roughly $23,000 last month from his interests in other businesses.

However, his attorney argued that his reduced income has left him struggling to meet his obligations.

The filing described Pierce as “drowning financially,” despite his remaining assets.

Pierce reported approximately $300,000 in bank accounts and another $3 million in property.

His claims concern his ability to cover ongoing expenses, rather than a complete loss of his wealth.

Celtics Legend Faces Nearly $100,000 in Monthly Expenses

Pierce’s financial claims surfaced during a legal battle with Princess Santiago, the mother of his son.

Santiago is seeking an additional $40,000 in attorney fees and $10,000 for a forensic accountant to examine Pierce’s financial records.

She has questioned whether the former NBA star fully disclosed his income and business interests.

Pierce disputes the need for additional payments and wants the court to reject her request.

According to his filing, he pays approximately $28,000 per month in child support and another $20,000 in spousal support.

He also reported around $48,000 in monthly living expenses.

Those bills include $8,000 for childcare, $7,000 for dining out, $5,000 for groceries and $3,200 for utilities.

Combined, the reported support obligations and household expenses approach $96,000 per month.

Earlier in the dispute, a judge ordered Pierce to pay Santiago $8,508 in monthly temporary child support and contribute $100,000 toward her legal fees.

Santiago’s latest request for additional payments remains unresolved.

Paul Pierce Earned $195 Million During NBA Career

Pierce’s current financial claims contrast sharply with his lucrative playing career.

According to Spotrac, Pierce earned exactly $195,132,032 in NBA salary before taxes and other deductions.

Of that amount, $166,493,698 came during his 15 seasons with the Celtics.

He earned another $15.3 million with the Brooklyn Nets, $5.3 million with the Washington Wizards and $8 million with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Those totals exclude endorsements and his post-retirement broadcasting income.

Boston selected Pierce with the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft.

He became a 10-time All-Star and helped deliver the Celtics’ 17th championship in 2008, earning NBA Finals MVP honors.

After retiring in 2017, Pierce worked as an analyst for ESPN before eventually joining Fox Sports.

His tenure at Fox included appearances on FS1’s “Speak,” which was canceled in 2025.

Now, the former Celtics captain argues that his past earnings no longer reflect his present financial circumstances.

Whether the court accepts that argument remains to be determined.