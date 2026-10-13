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Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Heartfelt Post

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MIAMI, FL - APRIL 10: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics looks on during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on April 10, 2011 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is celebrating his 49th birthday.

The Basketball Hall of Famer last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season.

Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyPaul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2011 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Also on Tuesday, Pierce made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Blessed to see another one 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🍷”

Comments On His Post

GettyPaul Pierce arrives before the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement tip-off celebration and awards gala at Mohegan Sun on August 14, 2026 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@doubledeckersports: “Happy birthday Truth! I’ll never forget that 20+ point comeback in 2002 when I was 10. Legend ☘️ 34”

@abigail_chosen: “Happy birthday the one and only NBA truth Paul Pierce 💙🤍❤️ Bless you legend ✝️”

@lunarlova72: “Happy birthday my man, the Truth!! Cheers to many more trips around the Sun 🥳💚”

Social Media Shows Love To Pierce

GettyFormer member of the Boston Celtics Paul Pierce is introduced before the Celtics home opener at TD Garden on October 22, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying on X:

NBA History: “Join us in wishing a Happy 49th Birthday to 10x NBA All-Star, 2007-08 NBA Champion, 2008 NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Paul Pierce!”

Boston Celtics: “One of the greatest Celtics of all time ☘️⁣ ⁣ ✅ 2008 NBA Champion & Finals MVP⁣ ✅ 10x All-Star⁣ ✅ 4x All-NBA⁣ ✅ 2010 3-Point Contest Champion⁣ ✅ NBA 75th Anniversary Team⁣ ✅ No. 34 Retired⁣ Celtics ranks: ⁣ 1st in 3PFG (1,823)⁣ 1st in steals (1,583)⁣ 1st in free throws (6,434)⁣ 2nd in points (24,021)⁣ 3rd in games (1,102)⁣ 3rd in minutes (40,360)⁣ 3rd in field goals (7,882)⁣ 4th in blocks (668)⁣ 5th in assists (4,305)⁣ 7th in rebounds (6,651)”

Ballislife: “HBD @paulpierce34 aka The Truth A lot of people on NBA Twitter have no idea how good and nasty Pierce was”

Looking At Pierce

GettyPaul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 25, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Pierce was the 10th pick in the 1998 NBA Draft out of Kansas.

He spent the first 15 years of his career with the Celtics.

In that span, Pierce made ten NBA All-Star Games (and helped them win the 2008 NBA Championship over the Los Angeles Lakers).

In addition to Boston, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and LA Clippers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Heartfelt Post

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