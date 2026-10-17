Boston Celtics Release 4 Players Before NBA Season

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics will play their first game of the 2026-27 NBA season when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

The Celtics have a much different team after making several moves over the offseason.

Ahead of the season, all teams also have to trim their roster down.

Celtics Release 4 Players Before 2026-27 NBA Season

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that the Celtics are waiving four players.

Smith wrote: “The Boston Celtics have waived Tucker DeVries, Hayden Gray, Gabe McGlothan and Milos Uzan, a league source told @spotrac.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying:

@CoffeeKyng: “They embarrassed LeBron and Embiid so these dudes are stamped for life.”

@migwobben: “Don’t love leaving Uzan unprotected in the event another team offers him a two way. Assume that would be more lucrative than the ~90k? bonus he would get for playing in Maine”

@tamarackhack207: “I’m sure Hayden Gray is staying in the gleague and trying to make a team but he would go crazy in Europe”

@CourtOfThought: “What? These guys just went to WAR with the sixers and won.”

@NOSTRAYZ: “Any chance Celtics can bring Bruce Brown home to Boston now that he’s been waived by the Knicks ?”

@jose3030: “Uzan fan club here.”

@CelticsDale: “Maine Celtics will be a wagon.”

@jakeissenberg: “NOT UZAN. (I know we have no two ways left)”

Looking At The Celtics

The Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship over Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

They then lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Most recently, the Celtics lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in seven games).