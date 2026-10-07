Celtics Veteran Makes Strong Admission About Training Camp

Sam Hauser has been through six training camps with the Boston Celtics. He says this one stands above the rest.

Hauser Praises the Competition at Camp

Hauser said the intensity of 5-on-5 work has been high, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “I know we’ve had some competitive training camps, but this is up there with, this is my sixth one and it might be the most competitive at this point,” Hauser said. “So everybody is pushing each other.”

The 28-year-old pointed to accountability as the glue. He likes that players are leading, not just coaches. “I think a lot of different guys are speaking up, which I think is a good thing,” Hauser said. “Where you can hear from a player, as opposed to a coach all the time. And I think, the more we can have players speak up and call each other accountable, the better we can do.”

A New-Look Celtics Roster Bonds in Charleston

Boston took part of camp on the road to Charleston, South Carolina. It was the team’s first camp away from home since a 2017 trip to Newport, Rhode Island. The goal was to help a new-look roster build relationships outside the Auerbach Center. Head coach Joe Mazzulla made sure it was equal parts work and play, with three lengthy practices on the campus of The Citadel.

The Celtics have several new faces. Paul George, Mitchell Robinson, Mike Conley and rookie Chris Cenac Jr. joined this offseason. Young players like Hugo Gonzalez are looking to take the next step.

Golf Outings Add to the Celtics’ Chemistry

The off-court time brought its own competition. According to Forsberg, Charleston got a record 3.64 inches of rain on Sunday, breaking a 133-year-old mark. That did not stop the Celtics. Joe Mazzulla challenged his players to brave the weather and prove they loved golf, and a large group made the trip to Bulls Bay anyway.

An alligator greeted them at the first hole. Hauser slammed the brakes on his golf cart and nearly dumped Derrick White. He recovered well enough to beat Jayson Tatum in a head-to-head match, 39 to 44.

“It’s something to get our mind off basketball,” Tatum said. “But there’s a lot of s— talking, there’s a lot of gambling out there. Guys keeping score, keeping track of who won yesterday.” Hauser said the group left the course after about 9 p.m. because they were tired from a scrimmage-filled practice earlier in the day.

Veterans and Youth Mix for the Celtics

George, Robinson and Conley have a combined 43 seasons of NBA experience. Conley is heading into his 20th year. Robinson arrives after a championship run with the New York Knicks.

Tatum said the trip helped the group bond. “I think it’s just the environment,” Tatum said. “I think it’s really allowed us even more of an opportunity to connect with each other, team dinners, team activities, watching football together, golf, obviously practice and stuff.”

If Hauser’s read is right, that blend of veterans and youth is working early. The Celtics hope that camp edge carries into the regular season and helps them start fast.