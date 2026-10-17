Aging Boston Celtics Player Still Owed Over $90 Million

The Boston Celtics head into the 2026-27 NBA season with one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference.

That said, the roster looks much different, as they made several changes to the players that surround Jayson Tatum.

Celtics Player Still Owed Over $90 Million

One player that remains with the Celtics is Derrick White.

The 2025 NBA Champion is going into his 6th season with the Celtics.

White is coming off a season where he averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range in 77 games.

While he is still a good player (and elite defender), he struggled with efficiency.

White turned 32 over the offseason.

It’s worth noting that if he picks up his 2028-29 player option, the Celtics still owe him over $90 million (h/t Spotrac).

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote (on July 7, 2024): “The Boston Celtics signed Derrick White to a four-year, $125.9 million extension, which includes $118 million guaranteed, $7.9 million in likely bonuses, a fourth-year player option, and a 15 percent trade kicker, league sources told @hoopshype.”

Looking At White’s Career

White was the 29th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Colorado.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the San Antonio Spurs before a trade to Boston.

Right now, White is one of the best players in the NBA to not have made an All-Star Game.

Shams Charania (now with ESPN) wrote on February 10, 2022: “The Boston Celtics are trading Josh Richardson to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.”

Looking At The Celtics

The Celtics won the 2025 NBA Championship over Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

However, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in seven games).