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Aging Boston Celtics Player Still Owed Over $90 Million

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 06: Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens speaks during a media availability at The Auerbach Center on July 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics head into the 2026-27 NBA season with one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference.

That said, the roster looks much different, as they made several changes to the players that surround Jayson Tatum.

Celtics Player Still Owed Over $90 Million

GettyDerrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics answers questions during a press conference during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

One player that remains with the Celtics is Derrick White.

The 2025 NBA Champion is going into his 6th season with the Celtics.

White is coming off a season where he averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range in 77 games.

While he is still a good player (and elite defender), he struggled with efficiency.

GettyDerrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at TD Garden on January 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

White turned 32 over the offseason.

It’s worth noting that if he picks up his 2028-29 player option, the Celtics still owe him over $90 million (h/t Spotrac).

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote (on July 7, 2024): “The Boston Celtics signed Derrick White to a four-year, $125.9 million extension, which includes $118 million guaranteed, $7.9 million in likely bonuses, a fourth-year player option, and a 15 percent trade kicker, league sources told @hoopshype.”

Looking At White’s Career

GettyDerrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the Boston Celtics Victory Event on June 21, 2024 following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

White was the 29th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Colorado.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the San Antonio Spurs before a trade to Boston.

Right now, White is one of the best players in the NBA to not have made an All-Star Game.

Shams Charania (now with ESPN) wrote on February 10, 2022: “The Boston Celtics are trading Josh Richardson to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.”

Looking At The Celtics

GettyHead coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Celtics won the 2025 NBA Championship over Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

However, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Aging Boston Celtics Player Still Owed Over $90 Million

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