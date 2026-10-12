Hornets’ Brandon Miller Gets Telling Contract Extension Update

The Charlotte Hornets completely flipped the script this offseason. LaMelo Ball is now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the franchise made the moves needed to position Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel as the team’s future.

Knueppel has a rookie deal that keeps him under team control until 2029. Meanwhile, contract extension talks involving Brandon Miller have begun to heat up.

The 23-year-old continues to improve year after year, setting up a potential large extension as he enters his final year under contract.

“Miller is still projected by various league observers to ultimately come to terms with the Hornets on an extension that could exceed Amen Thompson’s new five-year, $200 million deal with the Rockets,” wrote Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of the Stein Line. “In conversations with front office executives around the NBA this week, there seemed to be a growing consensus among rival decision-makers that Miller’s deal has the potential to be richer in a nod to his higher offensive ceiling.”