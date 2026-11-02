Hornets End Tidjane Salaun Nightmare With Contract Decision

Not many teams are going to look back on the 2024 NBA Draft with particular fondness.

The Charlotte Hornets may get the worst taste in their mouth when they think about the choice they made with the No. 6 overall pick that year, though.

They took the young French athlete Tidjane Salaun.

It has aged as one of the worst picks in recent memory.

So far in his NBA career, Salaun has gotten just 10 starts in 103 games (all two years ago as a rookie). He has averaged 18.4 minutes per game, putting up 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest. Salaun has shot just 39.2% in the NBA, including 33.0% from 3-point range.

The Hornets have continued to give him opportunities because of his draft status, but those haven’t paid off in any meaningful way, and Salaun is now trending toward a future elsewhere.

Charlotte’s decision on Sunday appears to put an end date on Salaun’s time with the Hornets.

Hornets Make Tidjane Salaun Decision

On Sunday, the Hornets chose not to pick up the 2027-28 rookie contract team option they have for Salaun.

Assuming nothing changes last minute before a deadline for that, the Hornets won’t have Salaun next season.

Notable today for NBA transactions: The Charlotte Hornets did not exercise the 2027-28 rookie scale team option for Tidjane Salaun. The Oklahoma City thunder did not exercise the 2027-28 rookie scale team option for Nikola Topic. Both CHA & OKC picked up other team options. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 2, 2026

Deadline for picking up next season’s rookie scale team options is usually October 31. Since that date fell on a weekend, teams have until tomorrow, Monday November 2. Teams usually pick up their options in one batch. So, when a player isn’t picked up with other, it’s notable. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 2, 2026

The Hornets clearly don’t feel like they gain anything by keeping Salaun around for the future.

2024 NBA Draft Options

The Hornets picked sixth which meant they couldn’t have the five players selected before them: Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, Reed Sheppard, Stephon Castle and Ron Holland.

Picked right after Charlotte was big center Donovan Clingan, who has been useful in Portland.

The ninth pick was another big center, Zach Edey, who has been solid when healthy for Memphis.

Of course, the eighth and tenth picks were busts Rob Dillingham and Cody Williams.

The Bulls did well at 11 with Matas Buzelis, but the Thunder didn’t hit at 12 on Nikola Topic.

The 13th pick of Devin Carter by the Kings didn’t work, either. Bub Carrington, Kel’el Ware, Jared McCain and Dalton Knecht were the next four off the board.

Obviously, the Hornets weren’t going to reach way down — but Salaun was a bold choice at the time, and it definitely didn’t work out.