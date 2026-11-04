Charlotte Hornets Issue Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets (Nov. 4)

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Barclays Center on Wednesday to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets are looking to snap a four-game losing streak and get back on the winning track. They are coming off another disappointing 124-91 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Coby White made his season debut, but he and the Hornets were no match against the Pistons.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs. Nets

The Charlotte Hornets have six players on their injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Three players are dealing with injuries, while the other three are on two-way contracts.

Here is the full Hornets injury report vs. Brooklyn:

Kon Knueppel | Probable | Left Hamstring Strain

Coby White | Probable | Left Calf Injury Management

Grant Williams | Out | Right Hamstring Strain

Ajayi Michael | Out | Two-Way Contract

Kylan Boswell | Out | Two-Way Contract

PJ Hall | Out | Two-Way Contract

Hornets Injury Report Explained

After missing the first eight games of the season, Kon Knueppel is on track to make his season debut against the Brooklyn Nets. Knueppel suffered a strained left hamstring during an offseason workout, and the Charlotte Hornets have been cautious about their prized shooter.

Knueppel finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting last season, and many thought that he could have won the award over Duke teammate Cooper Flagg.

The 21-year-old wing averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 81 games last season. He shot 47.5 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from 3-point range and 86.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Coby White played 16 minutes in his season debut against the Detroit Pistons. He finished with seven points and three assists.

The Hornets are expected to remain patient with White, who will likely be on a minutes restriction until he gets used to the game speed following a long layoff.

White also dealt with muscle-related injuries early last season with the Chicago Bulls before he was acquired by the Hornets at the trade deadline.

Grant Williams remains out with a right hamstring strain suffered during an offseason workout. He doesn’t have a timetable for a return.

Michael Ajayi, Kylan Boswell and PJ Hall are inactive for the game against the Nets. They are on two-way contracts and have limited appearances for the Hornets. They will have to spend time with the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League.