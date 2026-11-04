Hi, Subscriber

Charlotte Hornets Issue Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets (Nov. 4)

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets, Hornets Injury Report
Getty
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 11, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Barclays Center on Wednesday to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets are looking to snap a four-game losing streak and get back on the winning track. They are coming off another disappointing 124-91 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Coby White made his season debut, but he and the Hornets were no match against the Pistons.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs. Nets

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
GettyKon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Houston Rockets at Spectrum Center on February 19, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte Hornets have six players on their injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Three players are dealing with injuries, while the other three are on two-way contracts.

Here is the full Hornets injury report vs. Brooklyn:

  • Kon Knueppel | Probable | Left Hamstring Strain
  • Coby White | Probable | Left Calf Injury Management
  • Grant Williams | Out | Right Hamstring Strain
  • Ajayi Michael | Out | Two-Way Contract
  • Kylan Boswell | Out | Two-Way Contract
  • PJ Hall | Out | Two-Way Contract

Hornets Injury Report Explained

Kon Knueppel
GettyKon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 03, 2025 in New York City.

After missing the first eight games of the season, Kon Knueppel is on track to make his season debut against the Brooklyn Nets. Knueppel suffered a strained left hamstring during an offseason workout, and the Charlotte Hornets have been cautious about their prized shooter.

Knueppel finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting last season, and many thought that he could have won the award over Duke teammate Cooper Flagg.

The 21-year-old wing averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 81 games last season. He shot 47.5 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from 3-point range and 86.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Coby White
GettyCoby White #3 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center on November 02, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Coby White played 16 minutes in his season debut against the Detroit Pistons. He finished with seven points and three assists.

The Hornets are expected to remain patient with White, who will likely be on a minutes restriction until he gets used to the game speed following a long layoff.

White also dealt with muscle-related injuries early last season with the Chicago Bulls before he was acquired by the Hornets at the trade deadline.

Grant Williams remains out with a right hamstring strain suffered during an offseason workout. He doesn’t have a timetable for a return.

Michael Ajayi, Kylan Boswell and PJ Hall are inactive for the game against the Nets. They are on two-way contracts and have limited appearances for the Hornets. They will have to spend time with the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Charlotte Hornets Issue Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets (Nov. 4)

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Hornets News

More Heavy on Hornets News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x