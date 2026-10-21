Bulls Make Two Contract Decisions — But One Matters Much More

The Chicago Bulls have made a move to keep two young forwards in their long-term plans, but the decision carries a different meaning for each player. Matas Buzelis has already established himself as one of the most promising pieces of Chicago’s rebuild. Noa Essengue, meanwhile, has much more to prove after a difficult first year in the NBA.

The Bulls have exercised the 2027-28 contract options on both players, guaranteeing their salaries for that season. It is a routine decision for Buzelis, who started 77 games he played last season. For Essengue, it offers something more valuable: another season to develop and show the new front office why Chicago selected him in the first round.

The Bulls Have a Clear Plan for Matas Buzelis

Buzelis has given Chicago plenty of reasons to feel good about its investment. The 2024 first-round pick averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks last season while shooting 46.3% from the field. He also became one of the league’s more unusual young statistical threats, combining outside shooting with shot-blocking ability.

The Bulls’ official announcement confirmed that the team exercised his fourth-year rookie-scale option. That guarantees Buzelis approximately $7.6 million for 2027-28, but it may be only a short-term step toward a much bigger decision.

Buzelis will be eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension next summer. If he continues to develop, Chicago will have an opportunity to pursue a longer commitment before he reaches restricted free agency in 2028. The option itself was hardly a surprise. The more important question is how much the Bulls will eventually be willing to invest in him.

Noa Essengue Has More to Prove

Essengue’s situation is different. Chicago selected him 12th overall in 2025, but his rookie season barely got started before a left shoulder injury and subsequent surgery sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. He appeared in just two NBA games, leaving the Bulls with very little regular-season evidence of what he can become.

His summer did little to settle those questions. Essengue struggled during Summer League, and head coach Tiago Splitter publicly challenged him to improve. But reports from training camp suggested the young forward had made progress, giving Chicago another reason to remain patient.

The Bulls’ decision guarantees Essengue approximately $6 million in 2027-28, his third season under his rookie contract. It does not guarantee him a place in the rotation, and he still has to demonstrate that he can contribute consistently at the NBA level. Chicago can also exercise a separate fourth-year option for 2028-29 next summer.

That distinction matters. The Bulls are not making the same bet on both players. Buzelis has already shown that he can contribute as a starter. Essengue is getting more time to turn his physical tools and potential into reliable production.

Chicago’s Rebuild Needs Both Picks to Develop

The Bulls are entering a new phase under executive vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham, with a younger roster and an emphasis on finding out which players deserve to be part of the next competitive team. Keeping both forwards under contract fits that approach, but the next steps will be different.

Buzelis needs to build on his breakout season and show that he can become an even more consistent offensive option. Essengue needs to stay healthy, improve his overall game and earn meaningful minutes. The Bulls have given both players financial certainty for 2027-28, but their roles on the team are far from equally secure.

For Chicago, the options are a relatively low-risk way to preserve flexibility while continuing to evaluate its young talent. Buzelis looks like a foundational piece. Essengue has another opportunity to prove he can become one.