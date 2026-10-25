Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Makes Confident Prediction After 30-Point Night

Caleb Wilson was the Chicago Bulls’ best player in their 120-124 defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards on Sunday, October 24.

The rookie forward ended the night with 30 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block. He shot 10-of-24 from the field, giving him a 41.7% conversion rate. However, Wilson struggled from the perimeter, going just 1-of-9 from deep.

When speaking with the media after Chicago’s loss, Wilson addressed his struggles from deep to begin the season.

“It’s a three-point shooting league, and I feel like they’ll fall,” Wilson said. “Even today, I couldn’t believe myself; I couldn’t throw a three in the basket, then at the end of the game, I hit a three. It’ll come.”

In total, Wilson has attempted 23 three-point shots over his first three games in the NBA, making four of them, good for a paltry 17.4% conversion rate. In fairness, nobody expected him to hit the ground running when shooting from the perimeter. After all, Wilson only shot 25.9% during his lone season with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Of course, if Wilson wants to work toward becoming an all-around superstar in the NBA, he will certainly need to improve on his three-point shooting in the years to come.

Wilson Was Pleased With Bulls First Quarter

While the Bulls lost the game, Wilson chose to focus on the positives from his team. During his conversation with the media after Chicago’s loss, he praised the way the team performed during the opening quarter.

“The unselfishness, being able to move the ball, being able to trust each other, and playing together. That’s all that really happened. It led to us having a great start,” Wilson said.

The entire Bulls roster is currently adapting to a new style of play and overall approach. Tiago Splitter is implementing his brand of basketball, having taken the hot seat during the summer. As such, Chicago is currently a work in progress and will continue to improve with every game.

Bulls fans should be excited by that fact.

Bulls’ Matas Buzelis Admits He’s Adjusting

Addressing the media after the game, Matas Buzelis admitted that he’s still adjusting to Splitter’s system. As such, he’s holding himself to a high standard to ensure that he figures things out as quickly as possible.

“I feel like I could just be way better,” Buzelis said. “I expect more from myself. It’s something I’m learning, adjusting to, and eventually I know I’ll figure it out.”

According to Cleaning the Glass, which has a built-in garbage time filter, the Bulls sit 23rd in both offensive and defensive rating after three games. It’s clear there’s a lot of room for development. Yet, as a rebuilding team, everyone within the organization will need to show patience.

Chicago has a lot of young talent on the roster. If given the room to grow and develop, the Bulls could be a solid team in the coming years. Unfortunately, to reach those heights, they’ll need to navigate the teething issues we’re currently witnessing.