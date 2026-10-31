Caleb Wilson Issues Major Statement About Losing With Chicago Bulls

Caleb Wilson delivered a fiery statement condemning the Chicago Bulls’ early lack of competitive spirit.

Rookie Wilson expressed deep frustration with losing, stating he refuses to accept it and embraces his role as a leader to spark change. He called the team’s early-game surrender unacceptable for the Bulls, emphasizing that their youth is no excuse to get outworked.

Bulls Rookie Caleb Wilson Makes Fiery Statement About Losing

“I’m 20 and I’ve never been a loser in my whole life so I’m going to try my best to make sure that doesn’t happen, and I’m not ever going to accept being a loser,” Wilson said. “This is my job to be a leader on this team and it’s all going to start with me, I know that. It’s partially my fault that we started off the way we did, whether I’m the youngest on the team or not. I take ownership for that and it won’t happen again.”

This comes following a 125-111 loss to the Boston Celtics in their NBA Cup group stage opener.

“I know that our team doesn’t have superstars like Jayson Tatum and Paul George, but we’re young and that’s going to be our advantage all year,” the rookie added. “If we’re not going to play hard it’s not going to work, we’re going to lose every game. We’re all young, we shouldn’t be letting anyone play harder than us, that’s all what I was saying.”

He also backed veteran Buddy Hield’s passionate call-out during a timeout regarding pride and effort.

“Buddy was just saying that we needed to have some type of pride and passion, and I agree with it for sure,” Wilson said. “I mean we’re the Chicago Bulls. I feel like it’s unacceptable to be looking like we are and also be laying down that early in the game.”

Wilson has quickly made franchise history, joining Michael Jordan as the only players in Bulls history to reach 100 points through their first five career games.

Additionally, he became the first player since 1982 to put up at least 30 points and 14 rebounds within his first three career games, doing so during his home debut with a 30-point, 14-rebound double-double.

However, the Bulls are now 1-5 to start the season, continuing their trend of an uncompetitive team.

Caleb Wilson Wants To Be The Catalyst Of Chicago’s Winning Resurgence

Caleb Wilson is the kind of player who does not like losing. He wants to be the catalyst of winning again in Chicago, a city that last had a winning season nearly a decade ago.

“Number one, Green Bay sucks,” Wilson said on Jared Brownidge’s ‘Link with JB podcast,’ where he introduced himself. “Number two, we’re going to get some good wins and eventually, you guys will think the Chicago Bulls are fire again, if you don’t think so already. Number three, I don’t like ketchup on my hot dogs anymore. And number four, it’s a great day to be in Chicago. That’s pretty much it.”

Right now, it does not look like the Bulls are headed in the right direction, but Wilson certainly hopes his fiery statement ignites something this season.