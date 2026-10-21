Chicago Bulls Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Toronto Raptors

The Chicago Bulls begin the 2026-27 season on the road, visiting the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, October 21.

The Bulls are coming off a busy summer full of changes, from the front office to their coaching staff and to their roster.

Nevertheless, there’s optimism about the Bulls’ future and plenty of excitement from the fanbase not seen in a long time.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Raptors

According to the official Chicago Bulls injury report, seven players are dealing with injuries ahead of the season opener against the Toronto Raptors.

Nic Claxton is the only player currently listed as out. The new Bulls big man is still recovering from a left hamstring strain and could miss the first two weeks of the season.

Jordan Hawkins and Dailyn Swain are both doubtful because of gastrointestinal illness. They are likely to be downgraded to out before tip-off.

Tobe Awaka, Zach Collins, Leonard Miller and Isaac Okoro are all tagged as probable. It’s a positive sign since they could potentially get upgraded to available before the start of the game once they are re-evaluated.

Awaka is nursing a sprained MCL in his left knee, while Collins has a strained right quadriceps. Miller has been dealing with a right adductor strain, while Okoro has patellar tendinopathy in his right knee.

But if for some reason all seven players are out, the Bulls will only have 10 players in uniform to start the season. It’s not ideal, but it’s a possibility.

Bulls vs. Raptors Preview

Despite the number of injuries to start the season, the Chicago Bulls have the main core nearly intact. Jalen Smith is expected to start at center in place of the injured Nic Claxton.

Josh Giddey and Norman Powell will be the starting backcourt, while Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson complete the lineup.

There’s a bit of pressure on Giddey to be a winning player, while Powell is there to provide experience and scoring. Buzelis is ready to take another leap, but the excitement around Chicago is because of Wilson.

The fourth overall pick appears better than advertised, and he’ll get matched up against two of the best defenders in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes.

It’s no easy task, but Wilson welcomes the challenge. He has shown confidence from the get-go, with winning Rookie of the Year as one of his goals.

The Bulls vs. Raptors is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.