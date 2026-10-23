Chicago Bulls Announce Injury Report for Milwaukee Bucks Game on Oct. 23

The Chicago Bulls are back in action on Friday for their second game of the season, visiting the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

The Bulls are looking to bounce back after getting hammered 135-92 by the Toronto Raptors in their season opener last Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Bucks are coming off a hard-fought 128-116 loss to the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena.

Chicago Bulls Announce Injury Report vs. Bucks

Six players are on the Chicago Bulls injury report for today’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nic Claxton remains out as he continues his recovery from a strained left hamstring. He is out for around two more weeks, with a projected return in early November.

Jordan Hawkins and Dailyn Swain, who missed the season opener due to gastrointestinal illness, are questionable. They could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before tip-off.

Zach Collins, Josh Giddey and Tobe Awaka are tagged as probable, which means they are more than likely playing against the Bucks.

Collins is dealing with a strained right quadriceps, but he played nine minutes on Wednesday. He went scoreless and grabbed five rebounds.

Giddey is new to the injury report and is reportedly nursing a left wrist sprain. He has been dealing with the injury since the preseason, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was feeling the effects of the injury against the Raptors, going 1-for-10 from the field and scoring just two points.

As for Awaka, he has a sprained left MCL. He played 14 minutes against the Raptors and scored his first basket as an NBA player, finishing with two points, seven rebounds and two assists.

What Happened to Josh Giddey?

One of the biggest concerns for the Chicago Bulls after their first game of the season was Josh Giddey’s shooting.

Giddey told reporters after the game that he’s dealing with a sprained left wrist, which will be bothering him for a while throughout the early parts of the season.

“It’s going to be around all season, for a while, but it’ll be okay,” Giddey said. “It’s not going to keep me out of playing, so we’ll be alright.”

The 24-year-old guard suffered the injury in the Bulls’ first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns.

It will be interesting to see if the injury will continue to bother Giddey, who could still be an effective playmaker if he can’t score efficiently.